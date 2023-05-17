When the tide is low at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in Moss Beach, volunteer naturalist and Coastsider Megan Bowley gets to talk about something she loves: marine life.
Walking between tide pools on the rocky seashore, Bowley points out different types of algae, hermit crabs and an open green anemone slowly eating a piece of seaweed.
“No two days are going to be exactly the same,” said Bowley. “We had one day where we found a gumboot chiton, but then the next day in the same pool that we had found the gumboot chiton, we found a red rock crab. Every day it’s kind of like a different environment.”
Bowley said she has a particular fascination for sea stars.
“I love the fact that there are so many different kinds of sea stars and that no two sea stars are exactly the same,” she said. “The way they try to eat and everything is just kind of different, too. They make me smile.”
After completing training at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve, Bowley celebrated her first official day as a volunteer naturalist on April 15. She said childhood experiences at SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla., strongly influenced her decision to sign up.
“When the animals would jump, I remember running from my seat up to the front of the tank just so I could get wet,” said Bowley. Her days at SeaWorld were made extra special by the fact that her father was an employee of the theme park.
“I even still have one of his jackets from when he worked there,” said Bowley. “He was probably my biggest advocate for working here. He was 110 percent behind me.”
After starting about a month ago, Bowley had the pleasure of experiencing the harbor seal pupping season up close. She said she and other staff make sure to remind visitors to maintain a safe distance so that the seals remain protected.
“We don’t want them to get too familiar with human interaction,” she said, adding that a sad day came when some seal pups were killed by a coyote.
One of her main duties as a volunteer naturalist is to take groups of schoolchildren on tours.
“They get just so excited over everything,” said Bowley. “Instead of trying to go out and find everything, they will literally sit there and just stare in the tide pools over hermit crabs. Seeing the kids makes me happy.”
