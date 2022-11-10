A decorated SWAT team member has filed a damning sex discrimination and hostile workplace lawsuit against the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The suit was filed in San Mateo County Superior Court on Nov. 9.

The suit was filed by an attorney on behalf of Carryn Barker, a decorated six-year veteran in the Sheriff’s Office. According to her suit she won frequent praise for her work, including as lead of the Sheriff’s sex crimes division.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Then Undersheriff Bolanos and then Sheriff Munks were busted during an FBI raid at a residential house of prostitution. Neither was held to account. Neither spoke a word. Both observed the Blue Code Of Silence.

Bolanos was rewarded for keeping his mouth shut a decade later. Munks conveniently developed a heart condition and retired, mid term. Then Don Horsley and the gang appointed Bolanos to be Sheriff. Thus making him the incumbent in the next election. Which resulted in the way these things usually go.

The same people, more or less, who made Bolanos in 2016, endorsed him in 2018 and 2022.

Since then we've had the Batmobile fiasco, and now this. My question is, WHY WOULD ANYBODY BE SURPRISED?!!

Ask the Review about the documents that were forwarded to them almost a decade ago that show porn and racist emails circulating in the Sheriff's department.

Cherokee62

Your post is informative and pretty much spot on. Bolanos would have a hard time finding ice in the ice house. When he was interviewed about the sex sting, he said he was outside in the car and didn't know what was going on.....well he still doesn't but HE WAS INSIDE getting a happy ending message. My concern was the reaction/comment from the DA Wagstaffe. I knew Steve when he was a DDA covering the arraignment calendars. He is a good man but used POOR judgement with a seemingly tacit approval of the 'boys will be boys' attitude toward the criminal matter. The 'boys club' attitude has permeated this and other LE agencies for YEARS. I distinctly remember some VERY demeaning comments at a swing shift briefing when the group was told the 'matron' status of the females in the department was changing to 'Deputy' and they would be paid the same(that was good!) and assigned to patrol. The current administration steps on their private parts a lot. Don Horsley would NEVER condone this type of behavior as Sheriff. He was a true administrator of the upper echelon. I hope this young lady kicks their @#$%^! The batmobile deal was truly a royal @#$#%^& up!

Egok

So pissed to hear this; especially when I know one or two deputies who are great people, have solid families and would never pull this s***. I know two here in town. Those pukes need to be held financially and punitively responsible; F...it, fire'em.

Cherokee62

There are some truly dedicated members of this agency. I use to work with their fathers. They are ethical, smart and professional. I was told many years ago when I was in hot water, 'A public official is held to a higher standard'. That is the was it should be ENFORCED because you represent the electorate, citizens, us!!

hmbizz
hmbizz

So sorry this happened, disgusting behavior. Hopefully justice is served!

michelada

It's disgusting that this type of discrimination still takes place in the Sheriff's Office. Here's hoping the new Sheriff can clean things up.

choti

I am very sorry this happened but I believe it. The sheriff tend to believe that just because they wear a badge, they are able to do what they want to whoever and humiliate whoever.

