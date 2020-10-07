A new state requirement announced last week requires counties to prioritize battling the COVID-19 pandemic in low-income areas before they can further reopen.
The requirement, called the “equity metric,” is part of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan that has been dictating reopening. It went into effect on Tuesday and now requires counties to get their case metrics down in the hardest hit neighborhoods before more businesses and sectors can reopen. San Mateo County Health Chief Lousie Rogers said current county numbers exceed the case and positivity rates needed to move to a less restrictive “orange” tier this week.
The new metric is based on the California Healthy Places Index, a measure that uses 25 weighted indicators to evaluate an area’s health conditions based on economic, education, housing, environmental and other factors.
With the addition of the third metric, before advancing within the reopening tiers, counties must now hit case rate and positivity rate targets not just as a countywide average, but also more specifically in the areas of the county that are in the index’s lowest 25th percentile.
Rogers said economic factors are the most influential in the index, meaning that the lowest-ranked areas highlighted by the HPI closely align with the county’s lowest income neighborhoods. These targeted neighborhoods span 35 census tracts, including areas in Daly City, South San Francisco, Redwood City, San Mateo, East Palo Alto and on the Coastside.
This week, the positivity rate for these low-income neighborhoods is 7 percent, as compared to the countywide average of 3.7 percent. To move to the “orange” tier and further reopen the county, both rates would have to remain under 5.25 percent for two consecutive weeks.
“This is an ambitious goal because the roots of the disparities run deep,” Rogers said.
Rogers said that the county’s testing, contact tracing, isolation support and communications strategies are focused on targeting low-income and disadvantaged areas, where the virus has hit the hardest, and are expanding. As of Tuesday, the county was reporting a total of 10,309 cases and 154 deaths as a result of COVID-19, which is affecting low-income and people of color disproportionately.
No worries. If Joe wins the election, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party which hates Trump) plannedemic will have done its job. With Trump's spectacular economy and peaceful world successes nothing else could have knocked him out of office except an economy-crushing pandemic. Touché China. Touché, corrupt Never-Trumpers.
Under Biden, new death statistics will emerge correcting the old numbers. Suddenly it will be "safe" to reopen -- can't have Democrat Joe getting the same economic assault and blowback that Trump got, don't-cha-know.
Regardless of the outcome, it was good to have a real American at the helm. Joe has been bought and paid for so many times by Russia, China, Ukraine and more that even Hillary can only look on in wonder.
".... the CCP (Chinese Communist Party which hates Trump) plannedemic will have done its job."
Hmmmm. So the Chinese did this to us on purpose yet are trade deficit with them is even larger than it was four years ago?
"@realDonaldTrump Jan 24, 2020
China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!"
What does this indicate? A massive intel failure? Only two weeks later, our President had this to say about the people you claim committed an act of war against us:--
"@realDonaldTrump Feb 7
Just had a long and very good conversation by phone with President Xi of China. He is strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus. He feels they are doing very well, even building hospitals in a matter of only days. Nothing is easy, but he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone. Great discipline is taking place in China, as President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help!"
Apparently as of February 7th, our President is still clueless about the plandemic.
"Touché China. Touché, corrupt Never-Trumpers."
How many of them would you hang uffish and who? You are saying that here are Americans who are part of the plandemic. Those are harsh accusations.
"With Trump's spectacular economy..."
Trump is not the economy. But we had record deficit spending under Trump when the economy was so spectacular. Do ya suppose that had anything to do with things?
During a QA on March 13, the man who is supposed defend us against our enemies was still praising them. Got that folks? Three months after the plandemic was launched, President Trump in an int3rview said:--
"Q-- I’m wondering how much confidence does this give you to control the virus in the United States. And do you see the data China has been sharing with the United States has been helpful?
Trump--I think it has been helpful. We’ve been working very much with China. I’ve spoken, as you know, with President Xi. They went through h@~l, and their numbers are starting to look very good. They’re really — they’re really looking very good. We’re very happy about that. We are sharing data, yes. In fact, we’re sharing quite a bit of data, including the fact that some of our pharmaceutical companies are working over there right now with large groups of people....
Q--My question is to Mr. President: Are you happy from the Chinese response? What correctly really told you — what really happened those days?
Trump--And as far as President Xi — likewise, he’s a friend of mine. I believe that we are dealing in good faith. And we just worked to, as you know, and as I just said — we just worked an incredible deal. A big deal. One of the biggest deals ever made of any kind. Big even by the standards of some of the people here — the deal with China. But I think that they want to get to the bottom of things also."
Massive ignorance? Astounding naivete? Lies? What do you make of Trump's not comprehending that war was being waged, (the plandemict), against our nation? Are we being led by a Manchurian candidate?
On March 27th, 2020, fully three months after the plandemic war started, Trump Tweeted:--
"@realDonaldTrump
Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!"
It gets worse. Not only does President Trump not know that China is engaged in a plandemic, he is participating in the devastation, and taking credit!! Don't believe me? Read the Tweet:--
"@realDonaldTrump Apr 30
Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying heavily for its decision not to lockdown. As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighboring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443). The United States made the correct decision!"
And what was the decision? Lockdown. Which of course was part of China's plan to destroy our economy, right? More than four months after the most dastardly and deadly attack launched by a Nation State against America since Pearl Harbor, our President is still so in the dark, he is taking credit for helping China achieve their evil pandemic goals.
So like, when did Trump figure it out? Or am I taking our President's babble too seriously?
Do-It-Yourself Disillusionment
First, let's look at our little corner of the world.
As of April 30, 2020 – San Mateo County had 51 deaths.
As of October 7, 2020 – San Mateo County had 154 deaths.
Difference = 103 persons...in the 5+ months as the shuttered society suffered.
Just 20 +/- persons per month.
Now looking Nationally...
U.S. Death Rate = 8.88 per 1000 people per year. (Google it)
Current population of U.S. = 329,877,505
Deaths per year = (8.88/1000)*329,877,505 = 2,929,312 persons
Compare this with the recent figure of 200K+ COVID deaths.
Remember the susceptible are clustered in the upper age tiers.
What percentage of COVID-labeled deaths would have been part of the nearly 3M who would have passed anyways during this year?
Now thinking locally again and using the above expected death rate...
San Mateo County population = 727,209
Deaths per year = (8.88/1000)*727,209 = 6,399 persons
Compare this to the total COVID deaths of 154 persons.
Now think. Has the reaction to this virus been proportional to the threat?
We are currently held hostage by some imagined limit on the number of positive tests recorded in selected communities. And when we – somehow – meet that criteria, it will be something else. It is time to call shenanigans.
Open Now / Abierto Ahora / RECALLGAVIN2020
