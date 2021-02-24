The Cabrillo Unified School District will soon have 600 new tablets for its pre-K through third-grade students. School officials say the new equipment will host the most stringent security standards yet.
The new supply will be the first batch of electronic devices that the district will outfit using its updated security protocol since it confidently reported to San Mateo County in October that its standards were up to par and had been for some months.
The CUSD responded to a countywide set of security recommendations by saying that its protocols can adequately protect the district from data breaches or malicious cyber attacks that have rocked schools elsewhere in the United States. Ransomware, a specific kind of cyber attack, has been a particular concern nationwide. It typically involves a hacker blocking access or threatening the release of sensitive data in exchange for a ransom payment. In schools, ransomware has persisted during the pandemic. Hackers exploited weak computer systems as students and staff used devices from home.
“Our business is young children, their learning, their information and their parents’ information,” said Jesus Contreras, CUSD’s chief business officer. “We really need to ensure confidentiality of our files.”
According to a study by the Pew Charitable Trusts, between July and September of 2020, at least 16 school districts had been hit with ransomware attacks. In one case, a school district in Texas paid $50,000 to unlock its equipment. In other instances no money was exchanged but the school day was disrupted and Social Security numbers were published online.
In early 2020, CUSD got to work on its security systems. By the time ransomware gained greater attention in the county through a San Mateo County civil grand jury report in October 2020, the CUSD was ahead of the curve. The grand jury report offered best practices, ranging from firewalls and malware detection software to backup data centers and staff training.
Leading the security overhaul at CUSD was technology director Randy Rudolph, who joined the district in January 2020 from the San Mateo County Office of Education.
Rudolph said the effort was spurred by cyber threats reported in the county office of education in 2019. He said the superintendent then asked all county school districts in the county to undergo a “security posture assessment.” Each district, including CUSD, was asked to make appropriate upgrades based on its assessment.
Rudolph oversaw key changes following the district’s security posture assessment. They included upgrading antivirus and anti-malware software, switching to more secure cloud-based systems like Google Workspace and replacing old devices that ran on older operating systems susceptible to cyber attacks.
“Reading what the grand jury was looking for, we were like, ‘Check. Check. Took care of it.’ We actually exceeded every one of their requirements. And that’s something we were pleased about,” Rudolph said.
Another important security feature is built into each of the 4,000 or so CUSD devices distributed across homes. Staff has the ability to monitor where each device is and whether it is on or off. Should there be any breach or should a device go missing, Rudolph’s IT team can remotely shut it down, essentially making it useless to a thief.
“There’s always a possible vulnerability,” Contreras said.
The amount of control the IT team has to disable a computer remotely also makes it possible to know how every student is using the device. But Rudolph said he has written policies so that this level of access is balanced with student privacy.
“It’s not to be like Big Brother watching,” Rudolph said. “It’s to make sure we’re offering these devices so they can do their schoolwork.”
Rudolph said the IT department does not proactively monitor student activity but rather relies on artificial intelligence to detect if any of the students are accessing questionable content. This built-in system will flag such activity for his staff to review. And in the case of online activity linked with suicidal ideation, both the IT team and district counselors are alerted.
Once the new stock of tablets come in, it will take about a month to program them according to the district’s security standards and have teachers test them. The 600 tablets will be ready for the new school year, which is set to begin in August 2021.
