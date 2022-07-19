A new ordinance updating the building code went into effect last week, inching the city of Half Moon Bay toward a greener future.
The California Energy Commission approved the new amendment, which requires future nonresidential and hotel/motel buildings in the city to have photovoltaic systems, commonly referred to as solar panels. The 2019 building code required new commercial buildings to include space for PV panels on the roof, but did not require their installation. Now, 15 percent of commercial building roofs and 5 percent of hotel/motel building roofs must be covered with PV panels.
The new building code ordinance also includes an amendment requiring all newly constructed low-rise residential buildings to be prewired for a PV system backup battery. The California state building code has required these buildings to have PV systems since 2019. In the event of a power outage, however, PV systems without a backup battery are unusable. This new amendment aims to ensure that all new buildings in Half Moon Bay not only have a renewable energy source, but a reliable energy source.
Lastly, the building code update includes an amendment supporting electric vehicle charging infrastructure. New buildings must be built with EV charging infrastructure, as it is cheaper to install at the time of new construction. This is in line with the state’s goal of selling exclusively zero-emissions vehicles by 2035.
In 2017, Half Moon Bay signed onto Peninsula Clean Energy, joining other San Mateo County cities in embracing its 100 percent greenhouse gas-free energy supply. Today, 96 percent of energy contracts in Half Moon Bay are through Peninsula Clean Energy, meaning 96 percent of households and businesses use clean energy.
Between 2011 and 2021, the city issued 527 solar energy permits. This new PV system ordinance will add even more renewable energy to the grid, said the city’s sustainability analyst, Veronika Vostinak.
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Only thing I would have preferred is if 100% new commercial buildings needed to cover 100% of their roof space w/rooftop solar. What the heck, may as well wish that 100% of existing commercial buildings needed to cover 100% of their roof space w/rooftop solar too.
