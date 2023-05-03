New restaurant

A steaming dish of pho at the new Pho Banh Mi & Juice in Strawflower Village. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review

Much to the delight of Half Moon Bay foodies, Pho Banh Mi and Juice started serving traditional Vietnamese fare last month in the Strawflower Village. The new restaurant’s opening had been hotly anticipated for weeks.

“Us locals were watching that storefront very closely,” said Montara resident Debbie Valenzuela-Padilla. By early March, Pho Banh Mi and Juice had already hung up a business sign and covered the windows of the restaurant with brown butcher paper while construction was underway. All the while, people were left wondering when they would be able to savor a hot noodle soup or sink their teeth into a banh mi sandwich on a crunchy baguette.

Soup for one

Jess So, one of the owners of Pho Banh Mi and Juice, serves pho and steamed pork buns to new customer Christian Etchart on Thursday. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories