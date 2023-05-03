Much to the delight of Half Moon Bay foodies, Pho Banh Mi and Juice started serving traditional Vietnamese fare last month in the Strawflower Village. The new restaurant’s opening had been hotly anticipated for weeks.
“Us locals were watching that storefront very closely,” said Montara resident Debbie Valenzuela-Padilla. By early March, Pho Banh Mi and Juice had already hung up a business sign and covered the windows of the restaurant with brown butcher paper while construction was underway. All the while, people were left wondering when they would be able to savor a hot noodle soup or sink their teeth into a banh mi sandwich on a crunchy baguette.
Pho Banh Mi and Juice is a family business owned and operated by Rangent and Jess So. The Sos moved from Hong Kong to the Bay Area more than 20 years ago. They currently live in San Mateo. Jess So works at the counter, taking orders, making fresh juice and sometimes preparing banh mi sandwiches. Rangent So runs things in the kitchen. Before opening Pho Banh Mi and Juice, he worked as a cook at a restaurant in Redwood City.
“There were multiple chefs throughout the years that he learned from,” said Katrina So, daughter of Rangent and Jess So, who helps out at the restaurant from time to time. “He slowly developed his skill.”
Katrina So added that her parents hired a Vietnamese chef to teach them how to cook traditional dishes like vermicelli, a rice noodle that is also called “bun,” spring rolls and pho bo, or beef noodle soup.
“Who does not like a yummy bowl of hot soup?” said Valenzuela-Padilla. “A comfort food to warm your insides.”
Pho Banh Mi and Juice offers beef and chicken pho, but that is only the beginning. Other soups on the menu include Vietnamese carrot and beef stew noodle soup, vegetable noodle soup, with or without tofu, and Tom Yum, a Thai hot and sour soup. Feeling creative? Design your own noodle soup. Select from three broths, three types of noodles, and then add toppings like tripe and pan-fried egg. So said that beef brisket and rare steak have been popular choices.
“The soup is so hot, the rare steak cooks in it,” said So. “It’s red, and then when you put it in, it immediately cooks.”
Banh mi sandwiches are available with grilled pork, grilled chicken, fried tofu, beef brisket or ham. Rice plates and garlic noodle entrees also appear on the menu and are good for sharing. Fresh-squeezed juices are made with apples, carrots, celery or oranges, and customers are invited to blend up to three juices of their choice.
Pho Banh Mi and Juice offers counter service, and there are also a few tables for people who want to dine in. Valenzuela-Padilla said she appreciates having a Vietnamese dining option close to home.
“To not have to travel all the way to Pacifica, even better,” she said. “Us locals no longer need to travel or reheat. We can dine right here.”
So said that the restaurant has been busy since it opened and that customers have had good things to say. “It’s been pretty positive so far,” she said. “It’s just maybe a bit slow because my dad is the only one in the kitchen.”
Valenzuela-Padilla emphasized that Pho Banh Mi and Juice is a welcome addition to the local culinary scene.
“Everyone tells them they are glad to have them there,” she said, referring to the staff at Pho Banh Mi and Juice. “How Half Moon Bay is that! How lucky are we to have such an eclectic choice of all different cuisines.”
April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
