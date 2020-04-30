For the first time, the San Mateo County Health Department has released a breakdown of known coronavirus cases by zip code. The numbers indicate the disease isn’t widespread on the coast, but experts warn not to make too much of that.
The breakdown shows 20 of the county’s 1,087 cases were in the 94019 zip code that includes Half Moon Bay as of Sunday. It shows fewer than 10 cases in each of the smaller towns listed — Montara, Pescadero, La Honda, San Gregorio and Moss Beach. The chart shows 37 cases in Pacifica.
The chart, published on the Health Department’s website, is below a warning against making too much of the numbers: “Cases by zip code do not represent, in any way, a true representation of the actual burden of disease in the geographic area.” That is because testing is not widespread enough to determine the true extent of the virus.
The chart indicates the numbers are accurate as of April 26 and that it will be updated on May 8.
Other jurisdictions have released data by town and city for weeks now. In the past, Health Department officials indicated that releasing information from small towns could constitute a violation of federal rules protecting medical records. They feared that neighbors could deduce who among them had the disease if they knew a small number of them had it.
UPDATE: I contacted SMC Health about their Data and got a quick call back from Wanda. She checked, and El Granada was omitted by zip code, (not combined with Half Moon Bay) but she said that there are fewer than 10 cases (like Montara & Moss Beach). She will let them know and "maybe" it will be included by the time they posts their updated data next Friday. I feel relieved that all this "Sheltering in Place" does seem to be keeping us safe from the deadly virus!
Deadly...for a very, very, very few.
Adults are tasked with making choices. We can hold solely with the medical community and mask/shelter/distance our way out of this. For the survivors (i.e. the vast majority of us), a bleak future. Are the unemployed supposed to remain in their domiciles and quietly, obediently, starve to death? No – that is unacceptable. And driving the nation into unrecoverable bankruptcy by printing money is no better.
Every day that goes by makes it harder to restart the economy. People need work in order to survive. Our one-term (if not recalled) governor doesn't understand this because he has been on the public payroll too long. Thus his foot-dragging, dead-on-arrival plan for staged reopening of the State. All because “safety” sounds a lot better than “sacrifice”.
It is time to pull the fearful, hesitant, placating hand off the lever of control. Open Now / Abierto Ahora.
Easy to say when you don’t have to see the bodies or talk with the families after their loved one has died.
Were the 60,000+ Americans killed during the Vietnam war as inconsequential to you, Scott, as the 60,000 plus killed so far by this pandemic?
Good luck, sir. I hope you and your family remain healthy. Many others have not been fortunate enough to afford an attitude like yours.
“Easy to say when you don’t have to see the bodies or talk with the families after their loved one has died.”
People die every day. Cancer, car crashes, drug overdoses, job accidents, old age. This decision is too important to get muddled by emotion.
“Were the 60,000+ Americans killed during the Vietnam war as inconsequential to you, Scott, as the 60,000 plus killed so far by this pandemic?”
It is helpful that you linked these two instances. Societies were born partially out of the need for the common defense. Certain members of the society were expected to sacrifice (if necessary) themselves (as soldiers to repel invaders) for the benefit of the greater whole. It was a desire to temper human nature that resulted in laws being developed...but crime did still occur. Summary: Members of societies were, relatively, but not assuredly, safe in the belonging.
This flu virus is like an invader. Society will do what it can – within reason – to guard itself from its effects. But it does not owe individual members of that society its destruction. Risks are taken (speed limits for instance). Consequences are compared. Costs are weighed. Hard choices are made. Society must survive for those who remain.
“Good luck, sir. I hope you and your family remain healthy. Many others have not been fortunate enough to afford an attitude like yours.”
I understand that stress can lead to the desire to lash out. For whatever emotional self-pleasuring you derived from appearing to take the moral high ground – hope you feel better.
Just to put this in context; the US census indicates the population of San Mateo County is 766,573 -- and there are 1,087 cases reported -- so that suggests, if my math is right, that the active rate is 0.14% which by most statistical measures is very low risk. I appreciate the need to take precautions like wearing face masks and wholly embrace the need for social distancing. I am not advocating going back to “normal”. But to exclude simple things like being able to take a drive which offers no risk of exposure except at a gas pump or to watch the financial devastation of small businesses — I would prefer our political leaders at least implement more flexibility. You can only go to the beaches if you live within 10 miles of them? Really? People have mental health needs too that seem woefully neglected. Net net, I think the current set of requirements as outlined for the month of May seem unduly punitive.
This would only be accurate if testing was widespread. It is not. Your take on the situation is part of why County public health was so hesitant to release these numbers.
These numbers are meaningless.
There's a decent analysis of the reasons for the shut down here:
https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/inperspective-why-are-we-still-shut-down/
Perhaps El Granada was lumped in with Half Moon Bay because of the Zip Codes on Google Maps come up under 94019, even though mail delivery is at the P.O. 94018. Just a hunch, but lots of the Tax records will say Half Moon Bay. I was just going over my checking account and a debit purchase l made at Spangler's Market said Half Moon Bay, too.
Where's 94018-El Granada??? Does its absence mean no identified cases?
It does mention the midcoast: The breakdown shows 20 of the county’s 1,087 cases were in the 94019 zip code that includes Half Moon Bay as of Sunday. It shows fewer than 10 cases in each of the smaller towns listed — Montara, Pescadero, La Honda, San Gregorio and Moss Beach. The chart shows 37 cases in Pacifica.
I believe that 94018 is just for the post office.
