Opportunities for exploring the Santa Cruz Mountains continue to grow as last week the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District opened a new trail with easy access near La Honda. The short 1.3-mile Grasshopper Loop represents the completion of 250 miles of trails for the agency that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
On the same day that the trail opened, the California Department of State Parks presented a summary report, “Reimagining Big Basin,” detailing plans for reopening Big Basin Redwoods Park in northern Santa Cruz County. The vision summary, as the department calls it, offers a new approach to providing access and interpretation in the area that was devastated by the CZU Lightning Complex fire in 2020.
The new trail and the plan for Big Basin demonstrate the range of outdoor recreational possibilities available to residents of the San Mateo County coast and Greater Peninsula but also reveal the complex process of balancing access and environmental preservation.
The Grasshopper Loop Trial at the La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve offers a relatively easy walk, climbing only about 30 feet in elevation over the course of a stable dirt and gravel path. Limited parking is available just outside the entrance to the trail, and dogs are allowed on leash except during calving season in the second half of the year.
Grasshopper Loop is one of just two locations managed by Midpen that pass through working ranchland. Historical documentation posted near the entrance introduces hikers to the long history of ranching in the location.
The new trail hops through various ecosystems beginning with scenic grasslands offering broad views of surrounding hills. From the ranching terrain the path quickly moves into the shade of a mixed evergreen forest that features many of the tree varieties growing in the area, including coast live oak, Douglas fir, bay laurel and Pacific madrone.
The diversity of trees soon gives way to a small section of California chaparral before moving into the cool environment beneath the canopy of a redwood grove. Finally the path circles back to the grassland where it started.
The Grasshopper Loop, named for both the jumping insects encountered along the walk and for the grasshopper sparrow inhabiting the surrounding woods, culminates a decade of planning and implementation following presentation of a master plan for the La Honda Creek Preserve in 2012.
With decades of experience, the Midpen team has honed the process for developing trails. But that does not mean the path to public access has become any less difficult.
At the opening ceremony for the trail, field manager Bryan Apple described how the process moves from planning into design, environmental review, botanical surveys, permitting, engineering, construction and final approval long before visitors can walk along the path. With each step, obstacles must be cleared and inspections completed. Once they have successfully made their way through all of these phases the team members allow the trail to settle for up to a year before opening it to the public.
Plans for Big Basin contrast with the easy access of Grasshopper Loop. The oldest state park in California continues to recover from the fire that destroyed all of the buildings and impacted most of the forest two years ago. The new vision being developed by the department, with input from the public and from the Sempervirens Fund that helped establish the park in 1902, aims to reduce human presence in old-growth forest areas.
In a community presentation last Friday, the department described how new welcome centers would be relocated to the edge of the park. According to these plans, visitors will leave their cars at the entrances and take a shuttle into the core of the park. Campgrounds and infrastructure will also be moved away from old growth areas. New facilities with lighter environmental impact will replace lost structures. Interpretative features will document the history of the park and include diverse voices, particularly from Native people, to offer views on the importance of the land.
The department hopes to begin allowing public access to the park again later this summer, but only for limited day use, by reservation.
