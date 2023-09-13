El Granada resident Patrick Hanna has enjoyed cooking ever since he was a young boy. After his first job helping in a friend’s catering business, he decided to pursue a career in food services and eventually received formal training as a chef at the Cordon Bleu-affiliated California Cooking Academy.
Over the years, Hanna contributed to the menus at various exclusive restaurants in the Bay Area and Napa. He also logged time in international kitchens while living abroad. In his latest role, though, Hanna intends to stay out of the kitchen and leave the menu exactly as it is.
“I’m not going to mess up a good thing,” he said, referring to the restaurant on Cabrillo Highway that he and Matt Haugen acquired last month.
After becoming the new owners of the casual dining spot that has served up burgers, salads and more for the past eight years, Hanna and Haugen are following the credo of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Francesca Dobbs and Jill Klein, who opened The Barn in 2015, never planned on making it a permanent part of their lives. Earlier this year, they decided they had accomplished what they set out to do and put the property along with all aspects of the business up for sale.
When Hanna saw the “For Sale” sign, he called Haugen who owns Element Real Estate Group in Half Moon Bay. The two have been friends since Hanna moved to the coast in 2018 and Haugen helped find him a new home.
As Haugen gathered information about The Barn, he liked what he saw. He didn’t just recommend making a bid, he began to think about a partnership. “He’s a restaurant guy and I’m an entrepreneur and a local guy who is passionate about local business.”
Both of the new owners had eaten at The Barn occasionally in the past but didn’t know it well. “We don’t eat out a lot because I enjoy cooking,” Hanna said.
Now Hanna and Haugen are spending lots of time there and exploring how to make their mark on a popular restaurant without changing anything that already attracts a steady clientele. “I don’t want there to be a single day where it’s not what people expect it to be,” Hanna said. “We don’t want to change the vibe.”
“We don’t want to change anything,” Haugen added. “We want to build on it.”
They’re starting with some additional lighting and landscaping in the beer garden on the south side of The Barn. When the area reopens within the next few weeks, it will also feature new picnic tables that local business Firewood Farms is making with lumber salvaged in the Santa Cruz Mountains after the CZU complex fires. Occasional live music performances will enhance the space as well.
The Barn’s new owners also have plans to improve the surface of the parking lot to the north and to add a shade covering to the dining area.
For the longer term, each of the partners talked about passion projects. Hanna said he could envision grilling some sausages in the beer garden and continuing to emphasize the “farm to Barn” ethos of the menu.
Haugen spoke about reengaging some of the local clientele by providing a space for community organizations to hold events and by promoting the sustainable features of the business.
Both were excited to discover that the property includes a system for capturing rainwater and storing up to 30,000 gallons in an underground cistern.
For now, they agree that their priority is to keep The Barn running just as it has for the past eight years. “We were able to take the baton without missing a step because all of the fundamentals work,” Haugen said.
