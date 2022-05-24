Cunha’s Country Grocery will have new ownership in the coming months, and the buyers say they’re planning to keep the mom-and-pop feel while investing in the prominent market in the middle of downtown Half Moon Bay.
Hassan Naim Husari, who owns a market, a gas station and liquor store in the Bakersfield area, confirmed this week that the Khoury family agreed to sell the business to him. He said there is still a lengthy transaction process ahead. The Khourys bought the building for $2.5 million in 2013. Owner Sam Khoury, who has operated numerous successful grocery stores in the Bay Area, said he’s planning on retiring soon.
Husari said his family will be taking over the store’s day-to-day operations. Other than upgrading the market and deli, he expects it to feel and look the same as it has in recent years. Husari said he has 25 years of experience managing stores and markets and expects the sale to be finalized in two to three months.
The building has changed hands several times in the last decade and has been a landmark on the Coastside since first opening nearly a century ago, in 1924. Generations of Coastsiders have memories of shopping in the downtown market, which through the years has sold everything from cowboy hats to locally grown Brussels sprouts.
The store was originally across the street and the first building at the northwest corner of Kelly Avenue and Main Street was constructed in the 1890s.
A fire at the current market site burned down the building in 2003, and a community-driven effort helped then-owner Bev Ashcraft rebuild it. Ashcraft had worked at the store for decades and could often be seen sweeping sidewalks and sprucing up downtown well beyond her property line.
In 2008, she sold to businessman Franco Carrubba. Business stalled for Carrubba during the recession, and he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection before closing the store in 2012. Khoury bought the building not long after.
