  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

If you’re looking for a liter of water from a single-use plastic bottle, you will have to look somewhere other than New Leaf Community Markets come April 22.

Beginning on Earth Day, New Leaf will no longer sell water in single-use plastic, fiber, aluminum or glass one-liter bottles in its stores. The company estimated this will remove 70,000 single-use water bottles annually from the waste stream.

A New Leaf spokeswoman said the move aligns with the store’s other sustainability initiatives, which include getting a 57 percent landfill diversion rate by reducing operational waste. New Leaf will still sell single-use water bottles greater than one liter as well as non-reusable bottles of sparkling and flavored water.

— from staff reports

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments