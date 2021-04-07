If you’re looking for a liter of water from a single-use plastic bottle, you will have to look somewhere other than New Leaf Community Markets come April 22.
Beginning on Earth Day, New Leaf will no longer sell water in single-use plastic, fiber, aluminum or glass one-liter bottles in its stores. The company estimated this will remove 70,000 single-use water bottles annually from the waste stream.
A New Leaf spokeswoman said the move aligns with the store’s other sustainability initiatives, which include getting a 57 percent landfill diversion rate by reducing operational waste. New Leaf will still sell single-use water bottles greater than one liter as well as non-reusable bottles of sparkling and flavored water.
— from staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Virtue signaling at its best. The high-income crowd that shops New Leaf rejoices! Yay!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.