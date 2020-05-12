As part of the company’s efforts to limit in-person gatherings in its stores, Half Moon Bay’s New Leaf Community Market is giving shoppers an online ordering and pickup option.
Through Instacart, the store’s third-party grocery delivery service, customers can skip the line and help flatten the curve by placing orders online and picking them up in the parking lot. This option is also offered at store locations in Santa Cruz and Aptos.
New Leaf staff recommends placing an order on Instacart’s website or mobile application in the morning to secure an earlier pickup time, choosing replacement items in case the first choice products are out of stock, and being available to answer any Instacart questions about the final order.
“The health and wellness of our staff, customers and community has always been our top priority, and with that, we want to make it easier for our customers to get what they need from our stores,” Forrest Gonsiewski, New Leaf Community Markets vice president wrote in a press release last week. “Curbside pickup service is the next phase of that work.”
— from staff reports
