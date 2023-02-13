San Mateo County officials say California Terra Gardens, one of the sites of the two shootings that left seven dead last month, was not permitted for farmworker or employee housing. Neither was it ever inspected by county housing authorities.
San Mateo County’s Environmental Health Services Department permits and inspects certain types of housing, including employee housing, through an annual program that requires facilities first meet local codes and standards for habitability. The department’s policy states that all multi-unit rental properties — defined as four or more units — pay an annual fee to cover routine inspections. Single-family dwellings, duplexes and triplexes are inspected on a complaint-only basis. The county’s website includes forms for tenants to use for a variety of complaints or code violations in rental properties, motels, mobile home parks and employee housing. Farmworker housing is considered employee housing by the county, according to the county Communications Officer Preston Merchant.
But because California Terra Gardens was never enrolled in the county’s housing program and received no complaints from employees living there, both triggers for inspection, the living conditions that Supervisor Ray Mueller called “deplorable” were never inspected before the Jan. 23 shootings.
The owners of California Terra Gardens could not be reached for comment.
Michelle Durand, the county’s chief communications officer, noted that the county’s code enforcement is designed to follow state law and respects the rights of landowners.
“The law must consider property rights and our code enforcement unit must focus on cases where complaints give them reason to believe there is a violation,” Durand wrote in an email to the Review. “Going forward, the county and our partners are working on possible ways to improve our awareness of farms that may have otherwise unknown and illegal housing.”
Farmworker advocates say fear of deportation or eviction in the Bay Area’s high-priced market keeps workers from raising issues about illegal policies. About 60 percent of California's agricultural workers are undocumented immigrants, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department.
Mueller acknowledged that California Terra Garden’s living conditions fell through the cracks of county oversight. In the long term, he plans to get the county and stakeholders to provide new farmworker housing. But the near term requires more boots on the ground.
“The fact that this site was there and unpermitted, it just crystalized that it’s time to do the full survey and figure out where all this housing is,” Mueller said.
On Monday, the county announced it had launched a new task force to survey every farm and ranch within the county to improve housing conditions for farmworkers living on their employer’s land by making sure it complies with local and state health codes.
Mueller noted the task force will request to examine all farms, even those already permitted for farmworker housing. According to a 2017 Agriculture Census from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are 241 farms in San Mateo County. Of these, 224 were less than 500 acres while 17 were 500 acres or larger.
Farm operators are required to obtain permits from the county if they provide housing for five or more workers, according to the statement. The task force will rely on participation from farms, as access to them is voluntary. If the task force finds health and safety violations, the county will help farmworkers get temporary housing elsewhere while the problems are addressed.
“I expect we will have voluntary participation in this,” Mueller said. “But if we don’t, we’re still going to identify housing that’s not permitted.”
The task force will include members of the San Mateo County Planning and Building Department, Environmental Health Services, Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures, the San Mateo Attorney’s Office and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. Mueller said the intent of the task force is to work with stakeholders and advocacy groups; it’s not meant to be punitive. He said he understands the concerns of tenants and employers about the reluctance to file complaints.
Separately, the county is still providing funding to those impacted by last month’s tragedy. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors is expected to vote to give $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to house 19 workers displaced after the Jan. 23 shootings. Those funds will be available for the next year. But Mueller sees the combination of the task force and improved housing as a move that could pay dividends down the line.
“At the end of this process, our goal is to be the strongest county in the state on this issue,” Mueller said. “And there is support in the agricultural community for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.