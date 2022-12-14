A few weeks ago, a new horse named Clue appeared in the 39-acre open space near Redondo Beach in Half Moon Bay.
Clue is an American quarter horse, a breed that can sprint short distances at speeds up to 44 mph. The bay gelding will be living alongside Louie, a horse that has been a longtime denizen of the pasture and that many residents consider to be part of the local landscape. Clue was transferred to his new location from Square Peg Ranch, a local nonprofit specializing in therapeutic horse riding.
“On our property, we have a stall and paddock,” said Joell Dunlap, executive director of Square Peg Ranch. “Being still was hard on his arthritis, and so we were trying to figure out a retirement home for him where he could move around.”
Clue’s predecessor with Square Peg was a gray mare named Pepper that recently died.
“Louie was really upset when Pepper was taken away and he was alone,” said Dunlap. “I brought Clue in and we walked around with the two horses for about 20 minutes, and Louie was just really, really upset. Finally, we just turned them both loose and they went nose-to-nose and became fast friends.”
Before coming to Half Moon Bay about three years ago, Clue was part of the Wounded Warrior program at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. He was also involved in the autism program there.
“He did trail rides for people,” said Dunlap. “But he has a really terrible fly allergy, and he has some arthritis in his front feet, and so the Colorado summers were really hard on him.”
During his residency at Square Peg Ranch, Clue was part of its therapeutic riding program. Dunlap told the story of a rider who arrived one day carrying a trained hawk.
“She brought the hawk to the barn, and all the horses were like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty weird,’ except Clue,” said Dunlap. “Clue was immediately curious and just went directly to that hawk and never showed an ounce of worry whatsoever.”
Dunlap talked about Clue with great delight, deep admiration and a touch of protectiveness. She said Clue has a very strong personality and consistently does things his own way.
“You don’t make Clue do anything,” she said. “If you ask him to do something and he says no, you have to respect that because if you apply any more pressure, Clue will make it pretty clear that he doesn’t want to do it.”
Dunlap believes that Clue will make a good companion for Louie.
“Louie is excited to be with a horse that will kind of run around and play with him a little bit and challenge him,” she said.
