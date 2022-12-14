A few weeks ago, a new horse named Clue appeared in the 39-acre open space near Redondo Beach in Half Moon Bay.

Clue is an American quarter horse, a breed that can sprint short distances at speeds up to 44 mph. The bay gelding will be living alongside Louie, a horse that has been a longtime denizen of the pasture and that many residents consider to be part of the local landscape. Clue was transferred to his new location from Square Peg Ranch, a local nonprofit specializing in therapeutic horse riding.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

