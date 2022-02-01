Denise and Chris Lundquist weren’t planning on lunch at Pilot Light when they touched down in their Extra 300 plane at Half Moon Bay Airport late Sunday morning. After flying from San Carlos, the Hillsborough couple noticed people sitting under umbrellas outside the former home of 3-Zero Café. They parked the small aircraft and discovered the new culinary venture by Sachin Chopra and Shoshana Wolff that started serving breakfast and lunch over the weekend.
Pilot Light is one of several new restaurants and cafes opening along the coast in the coming weeks. At a time when dining room restrictions, labor shortages and supply chain delays have led some establishments to close their doors permanently, a group of determined, optimistic chefs and entrepreneurs see new opportunities for starting businesses in and around Half Moon Bay.
Chopra and Wolff aren’t completely opening for several more weeks, but business took flight when word leaked out on social media. They asked some staff from their San Mateo restaurant All Spice to help out and managed to accommodate the steady stream of customers who showed up.
The restaurateurs leased the airport building back in November 2019 after 3-Zero closed and began major renovations to modernize the facility. Within a few months the pandemic lockdown began and restaurants struggled to survive.
While taking orders at the counter of Pilot Light on Sunday, Wolff said, “For two years it was always in the back of my mind that this was a terrible idea, but I also never thought I wouldn’t do it.”
For many years the coast has been a “happy place” where Chopra and Wolff come to buy fresh fish off the boats and unwind from the stress of running a successful restaurant. A few years ago they moved their own residence and now live just a few minutes from Pilot Light.
The sudden opening of their new cafe happened before they could establish relationships with local farmers and fishermen but Wolff hopes local products will fill the dishes they serve in the future. In the mean time their small scale and the willingness of staff at All Space to head over Highway 92 helps them navigate supply chain disruptions and staffing challenges. Wolff sees rising costs for ingredients and supplies but is determined to keep prices under control so Pilot Light remains accessible for many diners.
The limited menu at Pilot Light features breakfast, brunch and lunch foods such as pancakes, Belgian waffles and a fish sandwich. The Lundquists appreciated one menu item, “the $100 cheeseburger,” which pays homage to aviation jargon.
“Ask pilots heading out for a leisure flight where they’re headed,” Lundquist explained, “and the likely response will be to get a $100 burger.” That is about the price of lunch once fuel and other flight costs are calculated.
Jean-Paul Gulino started his first business venture in Half Moon Bay in 2019. By the time the pandemic hit, his handmade gelato served through a window on Correas Street had many dedicated fans who continued to line up during the difficult months of the past year. This loyalty has given Jean-Paul the confidence to outgrow his hundred-square-foot shop.
This weekend, just after its third anniversary, Gulino Gelato opens a walk-in café at 330 Main St. When the space became available Gulino suppressed his tendency to overthink and jumped at the opportunity despite the ongoing pandemic. He has painstakingly prepared the interior to meet his exacting standards, calling on a French interior designer to provide color codes for wall paints and suggestions for floor tiles. The crepe irons are imported from France and the whipped cream machine from Italy.
“You’ve never tasted whipped cream so light,” Gulino boasts.
Gulino’s confidence in the quality of his product helped him see beyond the short-term hurdles he faced due to pandemic disruptions. He waited patiently when equipment orders were delayed, contractors put him on waitlists and prices continued to rise.
“I trust my product and I trust the demand for very nice gelato and for very nice crepes,” he said. “It’s a quick happy fix. A new phone costs $600 but here you can have a quality item for $5.”
The expansion has stretched the father of two young children to his financial limit so he will open the doors before installing his new high-end French coffee machine. During the initial weeks the shop will not serve gelato while Gulino prepares the special equipment and permitting required for transporting frozen dairy products from down the street. He promises his crepes, bubble waffles and non-dairy sorbet will satisfy those who come to the new shop. Gulino expects that adding warm treats to complement frozen desserts will help him generate income throughout the year.
Another established Peninsula restaurateur will soon join Gulino at Zaballa Square. Keith Richardson, the man behind Keith’s Chicken-N-Waffles in Daly City, plans to open a Half Moon Bay venue by the end of February in the former home of Nicos Sicilia Pizza. Richardson believes the reputation and originality of his African American-inspired menu will help him succeed where his predecessor could not. “My creativity will get us through this difficult time and beyond,” he said.
Like Gulino, Richardson says he couldn’t pass up this opportunity. Customers from the coast have asked him when he would open closer to them, and the venue required very little work to accommodate the new business.
“It just needed to be cleaned up and painted. The place is basically turnkey,” Richardson said.
Richardson likes the breakfasts he’s tasted at other places in Half Moon Bay but said his will be different because it features southern flavors and country style. He already has staffing lined up for the new venue and he will forego delivery apps at the start because he wants customers to experience the personal touch of his restaurant. Richardson hopes to keep staff stress to a minimum with a soft opening rather than a grand event. Guests at Keith’s can sit at tables inside or at the colorful outdoor tables to enjoy breakfast or lunch. The space that previously contained arcade games will remain closed for now.
Rather than being concerned about two venues in the same courtyard serving waffles, Richardson and Gulino expect that the hearty soul food meals and tempting desserts will complement each other and soon the square will be bustling with families.
A few blocks down Main Street, Coastside resident Mike McGrath is preparing to open Panificio on the Coast, an artisan pizzeria featuring Roman style pizza al taglio. McGrath married into an Italian family and has spent a great deal of time in his late wife’s home country learning the nuances of pizza making. He rattles off the differences among seven regional styles in Italy and says he prefers the large rectangular Roman pizzas.
“They have a light, airy dough and a lot of creativity in toppings,” McGrath explained.
Like the others, McGrath has strategies for successfully launching during challenging times. His walk-up counter will allow the shop to be a three-person operation with one person making the pizzas, another getting them in and out of the oven and the third serving customers. Plus, he noted, “pizzerias have been more successful during the pandemic because take-out has always been part of how they do business.”
A tour of the restaurant reveals McGrath’s dedication to his art. Large bags of various imported Italian flours sit stacked in the corner. McGrath has been fermenting different batches of dough while consulting with top Italian chefs over Zoom. Saccorosso flour from the renowned Caputo mill in Naples will be his staple. He worked with Artisan Pizza Solutions, a pizza oven specialist based in Concord, to secure a Moretti Forni oven that can bake Roman style pizza in ten minutes or less.
McGrath hopes to include locally grown artichokes and other produce among the toppings that will complement cheese, pepperoni and mushrooms. Listening to him talk about the possibilities leaves no doubt that he will bring some variety to those three basics as well.
