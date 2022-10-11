San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Rebecca Albin has been involved with Peninsula law enforcement for nearly 18 years — nearly eight with the Millbrae Police Department and 10 with the Sheriff's Office since it absorbed the department. Now, the new captain is a little more than a month into leading the Coastside Patrol Bureau. In 2012, Albin became the Sheriff’s Office’s first full-time sworn Public Information Officer and says transparency and community engagement are core values. In an interview with the Review, Albin described her early days on the job, the importance of showing up for small day-to-day tasks, and investing in “the bank of community trust.”
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
▸ What has the first month been like for you?
I haven’t been able to walk (around neighborhoods) as much as I wanted. Being new here, there’s been a lot of work to do. However, I’m a foodie, so I try to go to different restaurants and, anytime weather permits, walk downtown from my office. I mentioned (at last month’s City Council meeting) that I’d be open to walking with Councilmember (Joaquin) Jimenez. We walked around and he showed me ALAS, and explained to me all the different ways they help the Latino community. He told me some of the histories of the community, the Half Moon Bay Police Department before the Sheriff’s Office came in, and the positives and negatives with both. It was an education.
When I’m downtown, sometimes I’m in uniform and sometimes I’m in business clothes. As much as I can, I try to be identifiable so people can know who I am, talk with and tell me their thoughts, positive and negative. Because as much as I like to hear we’re doing a good job, if we’re not doing a good job, I want to hear that too. As I said to Councilmember Jimenez, oftentimes people feel like there’s something wrong and there’s nothing they can do. If you see something that we could be doing better, tell me about it and at least give me the opportunity to fix it. If I don’t do my job and don’t fix it, then you can be disgruntled. But at least give me the opportunity to try.
▸ How do you think your experience in Millbrae will translate to working on the Coastside?
I would never presume to know the exact personality of the coast and Half Moon Bay. I haven’t spent a lot of time out here. I’ve worked in various other parts of the Sheriff’s Office doing all kinds of things and ranks, and this has not been one with them. However, I look at that as a positive, because I’m not coming in here with any perceptions about how this is the way we’ve done it because I’ve never done it before. While I cannot pretend to know what I don’t know, I have experience working in a small town and I know the expectations that brings, both on patrol and as a public information officer. While everybody in Half Moon Bay calls it home, those homes look very different. People’s experiences here are very different. There’s a variety of cultures here … people who were born here, second or third generation and it’s certainly a melting pot. I’m going to get to know Half Moon Bay and the people who live here and what’s important to them.
I am comfortable with community engagement. You don’t have to tell me that it’s important to have strong relationships with your community, and I wholeheartedly believe that. The whole concept of “protect and serve” is not just words. While it is our job, that’s our pledge and function. It’s to build bridges so that when they do need help they feel comfortable calling us.
With good times and bad, you have to show that you’re there all the time, are reliable and care. So when something big happens, when you need buy-in from the community, you have it because you’ve shown them you’ve been there. And they can trust you, not because you’re telling them to, but because you’ve shown them over time that you deserve their trust.
▸ What are some common challenges for you and your deputies?
I appreciate the relationship the patrol team has with the community. By and large, I get positive feedback. As with anywhere, there are going to be people who are critical of us, whether it’s something we did or the generally negative feelings toward law enforcement across our country.
And that’s troubling. It’s hard for my deputies when that happens. They’re here because they love and care about this community. They work day and night, weekends and holidays, and leave their families to be here. They’re passionate about it. Some live here, some don’t. Especially in the Bay Area, there are other jobs people could be doing that are less dangerous and pay more money, but we’re in this job because it’s a calling. It’s something in our moral fiber to be here to help people who can’t help themselves.
When (naysayers) come forward, maybe they’re not educated on what we’re doing or received misinformation, it’s difficult because most of the time it seems like it’s not warranted. Case in point, the recent Smith Field incident. I know there was a public outcry on Nextdoor because it was suggested we were not investigating. That’s not true. We were investigating and took two case numbers that night. I got a lot of calls, and everyone I was able to talk to, I was able to correct the rumor mill they heard. They appreciated that I took the time to talk to them. That’s how we need to do business. As I said, give us the opportunity to fix the problem. If we don't, that's on us.
▸ What was your first impression of the CARES program?
I think I met them on my second day here. I met the staff and leadership and learned what they’re doing, how they came to be and their philosophy. I think it’s fantastic. It seems like everybody I’ve met there is woven from the same cloth. They have a passion for what they do. Not trying to be funny, but they really care. I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback.
It’s a newer program, so we’re still figuring out best practices as we go. But I’m so glad in this day and age we have them as a resource. I know they’re an example as far as programs of that nature go around the country. I hope that others can mimic the success they seem to be having in their communities. I can’t take credit for it, but I’m glad I've inherited such a great resource.
▸ Anything else you’d like to add?
I hope that people don’t take the fact that I’m new to this community as a negative because I do look at it as a positive. It allows me to look at everything from a fresh perspective. When I came here I spoke to some other chiefs I know around the county to get their advice on how to do my best. Someone told me I should consider going on a listening tour. I really like that. The concept is about going into the community, and instead of trying to change everything from day one, it’s about listening. Listening to the changemakers, City Hall, and the people buying their coffee. What they think needs fixing and what they think is working well. Take it all in ... That’s part of my whole philosophy.
(3) comments
Excited to see some change and transparency in the sheriff's department. You've run into two of the biggest captain disasters on the coast right here in Sabrina and John, but they'll keep you straight.
Also excited to have some public communication here on the coast. Tag that with the muscle we already have, clear communications with city staff and sharper council members and this could be a very good thing. Captain Lopez was definitely a stoic figure and I had plenty of respect for him, but this will be nice to have a new level of communication and be heard As a member of the community and those who are being protected and served by these public servants. After all, women are typically fantastic listeners and communicators 🙂.....fingers crossed.
Too many San Mateo County Black and Brown community members have been killing by SMC Sheriffs and police to let this unacceptable remark slide. Captain Albin please do better.
“When (naysayers) come forward, maybe they’re not educated on what we’re doing or received misinformation, it’s difficult because most of the time it seems like it’s not warranted.”
"When (naysayers) come forward, maybe they’re not educated on what we’re doing or received misinformation, it’s difficult because most of the time it seems like it’s not warranted. " -- Captian Albin
This statement does not bode well for any of us. The Captain seems to think that criticism is the result of people being uneducated.
Our current Sheriff dispenses disinformation all too often. See the 2020 RV Park shooting for an example: -https://www.hmbreview.com/news/hmb-man-arrested-for-attempted-murder-at-rv-park/article_f78c9cf4-fb66-11ea-9880-0fd9d3dc5f99.html
Or the disinformation and missing information regarding the death of Sandra Harmon. Video, missing, no explanation. Three fatal shots in her back, no explanation. Wagstaffe provides a guess that conflicts with he Deputies testimony, no explanation.
Captain Albin's attitude is a huge part of the problem with policing in America. I hope she grows into the job and figures out we deserve better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.