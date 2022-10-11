San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Rebecca Albin has been involved with Peninsula law enforcement for nearly 18 years — nearly eight with the Millbrae Police Department and 10 with the Sheriff's Office since it absorbed the department. Now, the new captain is a little more than a month into leading the Coastside Patrol Bureau. In 2012, Albin became the Sheriff’s Office’s first full-time sworn Public Information Officer and says transparency and community engagement are core values. In an interview with the Review, Albin described her early days on the job, the importance of showing up for small day-to-day tasks, and investing in “the bank of community trust.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. 

(3) comments

Egok

Excited to see some change and transparency in the sheriff's department. You've run into two of the biggest captain disasters on the coast right here in Sabrina and John, but they'll keep you straight.

Also excited to have some public communication here on the coast. Tag that with the muscle we already have, clear communications with city staff and sharper council members and this could be a very good thing. Captain Lopez was definitely a stoic figure and I had plenty of respect for him, but this will be nice to have a new level of communication and be heard As a member of the community and those who are being protected and served by these public servants. After all, women are typically fantastic listeners and communicators 🙂.....fingers crossed.

Sabrina Brennan
Sabrina Brennan

Too many San Mateo County Black and Brown community members have been killing by SMC Sheriffs and police to let this unacceptable remark slide. Captain Albin please do better.

“When (naysayers) come forward, maybe they’re not educated on what we’re doing or received misinformation, it’s difficult because most of the time it seems like it’s not warranted.”

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

"When (naysayers) come forward, maybe they’re not educated on what we’re doing or received misinformation, it’s difficult because most of the time it seems like it’s not warranted. " -- Captian Albin

This statement does not bode well for any of us. The Captain seems to think that criticism is the result of people being uneducated.

Our current Sheriff dispenses disinformation all too often. See the 2020 RV Park shooting for an example: -https://www.hmbreview.com/news/hmb-man-arrested-for-attempted-murder-at-rv-park/article_f78c9cf4-fb66-11ea-9880-0fd9d3dc5f99.html

Or the disinformation and missing information regarding the death of Sandra Harmon. Video, missing, no explanation. Three fatal shots in her back, no explanation. Wagstaffe provides a guess that conflicts with he Deputies testimony, no explanation.

Captain Albin's attitude is a huge part of the problem with policing in America. I hope she grows into the job and figures out we deserve better.

