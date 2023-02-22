Last week the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission took a step in an ongoing process to build a new cell tower at Half Moon Bay High School when it
approved a Coastal Development Permit for the
project.
The plan is to replace a 50-foot metal cell tower and AT&T cellular antenna with a new 75-foot tower nearby. Half Moon Bay Senior Planner Doug Garrison noted the relocation effort is a response to concerns raised in 2019 by several neighbors, Cabrillo Unified School District staff and Planning Commissioners by building a new tower farther away from residential and high-use student areas.
The increased height would slightly improve AT&T coverage off campus, Garrison said, but it has the potential to be more impactful when the town needs it most. Currently, the new tower design only includes the designs for AT&T antennas, but it has the capacity for two more carriers. Planners say this move, referred to as co-locating, could improve cell service during large events in Half Moon Bay.
“We’ve heard from police and fire that when we have big events like the Pumpkin Festival, the network just doesn't work very well as configured,” Garrison said. “This should help things quite a bit.”
The cell tower will be built on a flat area just south of the football field near the student parking lot. No trees will be removed. The proposed tower will be camouflaged as a pine tree (known as a “mono-pine” design). It will not be lit. It will be similar in height to the 70-foot-tall football field lights and other trees on campus.
Though AT&T has had wireless facilities at Half Moon Bay High School since 1999, the project requires a special use permit and a Coastal Development Permit subject to approval from the city of Half Moon Bay. Because the proposed 75-foot tower exceeds the 50-foot height limit in the city’s zoning code for this area, the commission made a height exception.
The commission examined multiple findings to make that call, including how the tower is a public facility meant to help with emergency communications, and there are existing 70-foot-tall lights nearby. The tower will be equipped with FirstNet, an emergency communications network.
“I support the project even if it's for a little bit of coverage that’s more in a wider area, primarily because of first responders,” Commissioner Hazel Joanes said. “To me, any little bit counts for emergencies.”
An applicant from J5 Infrastructure Partners, which is building the tower for AT&T, said another 50-foot tower would not allow for another carrier to go alongside the AT&T antenna, and a 65-foot tower would only allow one other carrier.
“To me, it seems to be a better tradeoff to allow for co-location of potentially future antennas from other carriers rather than opting for a shorter antenna with slightly impaired coverage and no ability in the future to co-locate,” Commissioner Steve Ruddock said.
This item was meant to be discussed on Jan. 24, but the Planning Commission canceled its meeting after the Jan. 23 shootings. The tower’s building permit is subject to review by the state architect’s office.
“When we look at the benefits and downsides, there aren’t a lot of benefits to a shooter, new antenna,” Garrison said.
