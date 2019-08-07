The San Mateo Resource Conservation District is supporting a bill that would encourage farmers, nonprofits and local agencies to use practices that provide conservation benefits.
Senate Bill 253 would establish the California Environmental Farming Incentive Program that could provide funds to private landowners, nonprofits and local agencies including resource conservation districts under guidance by an expert panel.
The bill would fund projects that are aimed at providing multiple conservation benefits, such as a water project that could also help with flood management.
“(The Environmental Farming Incentive Program) is needed to assist agricultural producers to improve water and air quality, conserve ground and surface water, and create wildlife habitat,” reads the RCD’s letter, which is signed by Executive Director Kellyx Nelson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.