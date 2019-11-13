Nearly six months after 3-Zero Cafe owner Joe Gore announced his restaurant would be closing, two Montara residents entered into a lease agreement with San Mateo County for the space. They have plans to open a new cafe this spring.
Husband-and-wife team Sachin Chopra and Shoshana Wolff plan to turn the space into a modern-themed bakery and cafe.
“We’re really excited to be able to bring something new and delicious to the Coastside,” Wolff said.
The restaurant will be different from the other eatery the couple owns in San Mateo called All Spice, which, as their website says, blends Indian, Japanese, Norwegian, Mediterranean and other cuisines.
The cafe will have “really good coffee,” bread baked on site, traditional breakfast food and sandwiches and burgers for lunch, Wolff said. She described their vision for the restaurant as cozy, relaxed and family-friendly.
“We’re very excited to find a place so close to our home,” Wolff said. “It’s such a charming space. I love all the natural light.”
She also said they hope to develop relationships with farms in the area to bring in locally sourced food.
“We’re going to see what we can do to develop one-to-one relationships with (the farms) that so closely surround the restaurant,” she said.
The lease will be for an initial term of five years, with the option to extend it. The lease states the tenants will be given a discounted rent to complete the required improvements and obtain their permits and licenses until the restaurant opens by April 1, 2020. Afterward, rent will be $2,332 a month with an annual adjustment.
The required improvements include ensuring that wastewater pretreatment equipment is installed and repairs are done to the plumbing and septic system, among other requirements. Wolff said this will all be part of the cleanup process.
“We’re working on a solution for that,” she said about the septic system, which Gore reported would overflow.
Gore had operated 3-Zero Cafe for 25 years before closing its doors. It was a go-to spot for many aviators who flew into Half Moon Bay Airport and for locals who stopped in for breakfast or lunch.
“We’re going to figure out exactly how we’ll bring the aviation history into the design, but we will definitely want to pay homage to that,” Wolff said. “It’s a pretty special place. We want to honor that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
🤮 I am amazed that the building is on Septic when so much of the local water sources come from the groundwater below the Airport. Why hasn't the County converted to local sewer service by now? They are the ones who are Landlords for the Airport, via the San Mateo County DPW. https://publicworks.smcgov.org/rfq-consultant-selection-airport-engineering-planning-and-environmental-services-0
My understanding is the septic field is next to one of the wells that Montara Water and Sanitary uses. [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.