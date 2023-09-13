Amity scholars

This year’s Amity scholars include teachers from Spain as well as Central American countries. From left, Carmen Medina, Paula Buide, Diego Andrade, Maria Mayor, Irene Manzanares, Maria Jose Perez and Kevin Guevara. 

 By Peter Tokofsky

Seven international teachers arrived in Half Moon Bay late last month. Over the course of the new school year, they will contribute to instruction at Hatch Elementary School and Cunha Intermediate School while also gaining new pedagogical skills they will take back to their home countries where they all hope to secure teaching jobs.

The group represents the latest cohort of interns who come to Cabrillo Unified School District through the Amity Institute, a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to increasing international exchange and cooperation. 

(1) comment

Why

What a fantastic program! Great for students, teachers snd visiting teachers.

