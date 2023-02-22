Carter Park may be tucked out of sight behind a rented fence, but the green spot and outdoor event venue in downtown Half Moon Bay is very much on the minds of city officials. John Doughty, former director of public works and current interim assistant city manager, said the city has been working with commercial property owners to secure construction access for the $4.9 million park renovation that has been stalled since last May.

The ongoing negotiations for construction access primarily involve commercial properties abutting the park. “We have been in the process of negotiating construction access from the adjoining property owners, and that process has taken longer than we anticipated,” said Doughty.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories