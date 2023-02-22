Carter Park may be tucked out of sight behind a rented fence, but the green spot and outdoor event venue in downtown Half Moon Bay is very much on the minds of city officials. John Doughty, former director of public works and current interim assistant city manager, said the city has been working with commercial property owners to secure construction access for the $4.9 million park renovation that has been stalled since last May.
The ongoing negotiations for construction access primarily involve commercial properties abutting the park. “We have been in the process of negotiating construction access from the adjoining property owners, and that process has taken longer than we anticipated,” said Doughty.
Maziar Bozorginia, city engineer and interim public works director, added that the construction hours would impact some property owners differently than others.
“For some folks in that area, the weekday 7 to 4 window is more problematic than for others,” said Bozorginia. “Those are the ones who are concerned and the ones who we are working with to get access.”
Paul Abolmoluki, owner of the Stone Pine Shopping Center, said he has been reluctant to grant the city access to his property out of a desire to protect his tenants.
“The city wants to use the whole parking lot to park their vehicles, to bring in materials, to bring in dirt, to bring in concrete to construct the whole park,” said Abolmoluki. “They would have to go through our property, and that would completely destroy all the businesses that are there.”
Abolmoluki explained why his tenants are his main priority. “They have rented those storefronts,” he said. “They have leases for those places along with the parking and the property. They’ve made their businesses survive through COVID — after we’ve had a couple years of very bad business and bad times.”
The pending construction at Carter Park hinges on access to Stone Pine, said Doughty. “The parcel otherwise has landlocked access,” he said. “We have made good faith offers and proposals, and we’re hoping that we can get to the point of resolution soon.”
Late last spring, the Half Moon Bay City Council awarded a construction bid for Carter Park to the San Francisco-based Wickman Development and Construction. The slated improvements, which are expected to take around eight months, include landscaping and repaved park access along with various upgrades to the performance and event space. Those include a new amphitheater with terraced seating, a new stage with storage space and changing room, a picnic area, restrooms and concession stands. Due to budget constraints, Half Moon Bay’s Capital Improvement Plan had excluded some additional items such as a playground, an audiovisual system and park entrance sign.
