Officers from the Pacifica Police Department on Sunday arrested Adam Price, a 34-year-old Nebraska man in connection with the death of his two children.
Police in Bellevue, Neb., said Price was not at his home when 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning. Police have not yet stated how the children died.
Price is being held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant at Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, and police said he is awaiting extradition to Nebraska. He is set to appear in court on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear how Pacifica Police came to arrest Price.
The children’s mother, who lives in Illinois, told other news outlets that her kids were visiting Price on a court-ordered visitation. A friend of the mother’s went to Price’s home on Sunday morning and called police after she found the children’s bodies inside.
— August Howell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.