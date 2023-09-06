monument

With her monument, “The Soil You See…,” artist Wendy Red Star attempts to make viewers think again about the signing of the Declaration of Independence and documents that either worked against the interests of Native peoples or were ignored after signing ceremonies.

When Mayor Deborah Penrose told organizers of the Half Moon Bay Farmworker Memorial and Remembrance Advisory Committee that “there are many different ways to do a memorial,” she could have been thinking about “Pulling Together,” an exhibition of monuments currently on view in Washington, D.C.

Organized as part of the Mellon Foundation’s “Monuments Summer,” the Washington installation curated by Philadelphia-based Monument Lab offers the response of six artists to the question, “What stories remain untold on the National Mall?”

