This afternoon prosecutors plan to charge Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay with multiple felony counts during the 67-year-old's first court appearance following Monday's deadly shootings on the coast.
San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in an email on Wednesday morning that he plans to charge Zhao with seven counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, adding firearm use enhancements on each count and a special circumstance allegation of multiple murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.