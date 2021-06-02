A San Mateo County judge on Thursday declared a Pacifica resident accused of two murders in 2019 competent to stand trial.
Malik Dosouqi, 26, will be tried for the two killings. The first occurred on June 17, 2019, when prosecutors say he lured a cab driver to Skyline Boulevard before killing the driver with a large knife. The next day, authorities say, Dosouqi called a tow truck to the same spot and murdered its driver.
The case was continued for June 11 to set a preliminary hearing date. He is being charged with two counts of murder and the use of a deadly weapon, with no possibility of probation. Dosouqi remains in custody without bail.
The competency decision came after the prosecution called on testimony from a doctor from Napa State Hospital who said Dosouqi was able to stand trial.
The case had been suspended in July 2019 when a judge declared Dosouqi not competent. At the time, Dosouqi had made a motion to fire his lawyer and represent himself. The court reviewed his medical and psychiatric records and noted he at times was laughing inexplicably during court proceedings. In October 2019, two court-appointed doctors concluded Dosouqi was unable to stand trial and in December the court committed him to Napa State Hospital.
— from staff reports
(1) comment
Good lord. US Health Care. Ugh.
