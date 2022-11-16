Ray Mueller

With the majority of the ballots counted, it appears Ray Mueller, center, will be the next District 3 representative on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Photo courtesy Ray Mueller

Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller will become the next San Mateo County supervisor representing District 3, an expanse that includes the coast from Pacifica to the Santa Cruz county line. At the start of 2023 Mueller will succeed Don Horsley who has served in the role for the past 12 years.

At the end of counting on Monday, Mueller led his opponent, San Carlos Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan, with 63 percent of the vote.

