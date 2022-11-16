Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller will become the next San Mateo County supervisor representing District 3, an expanse that includes the coast from Pacifica to the Santa Cruz county line. At the start of 2023 Mueller will succeed Don Horsley who has served in the role for the past 12 years.
At the end of counting on Monday, Mueller led his opponent, San Carlos Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan, with 63 percent of the vote.
In an email, Mueller wrote that he is “grateful to the community of supporters we built during this campaign, from all different walks of life. We ran a positive, inclusive, local issue-focused campaign.”
During the campaign Mueller appeared frequently on the coast and said that if elected he would open a satellite office to serve constituents on this side of the district. In the wake of his victory he returned to the coast on Sunday and helped the Surfrider Foundation test the quality of water running into the ocean from creeks and other outlets.
“The beauty of the coast just overwhelmed me,” Mueller said. “Not just the natural beauty, but (also) the community.”
He added that he feels “incredibly blessed to have been made a steward of the coast for the years to come.”
The day after the election Parmer-Lohan posted a statement on Twitter thanking her supporters and encouraging them to continue working together. She reiterated her belief that, “It remains more critical than ever that women be fully represented at all levels of decision-making.”
At press time it was uncertain whether there will be a woman on the Board of Supervisors for the next term. In the District 2 race, Noelia Corzo led Charles Stone by 429 votes. The county estimated that about 58,000 ballots remained to be processed but did not indicate how many of them fall within each district. Either Corzo or Stone will replace Carole Groom, the only woman currently on the board.
With about two months to go before he takes office, Mueller is hitting the ground running. He said he is currently writing job descriptions for staff members and will meet with human resources soon to begin the process of filling the positions.
Mueller hopes to open a Coastside office within a month of being sworn in. A location has not yet been identified and Mueller said he would start at a temporary location if a permanent one has not been secured in time.
He has also outlined an ambitious set of priorities that includes supporting agriculture and putting together a strategic infrastructure plan. Late in the campaign Mueller added signs to his large billboards that still dot roadsides in the district declaring his support for farms and farmworkers. Mueller said he and state legislators have started discussions about organizing an agriculture summit in the first half of next year.
“I also am very focused on putting together the framework for a District 3 Coastside Strategic Infrastructure Plan,” Mueller wrote in an email. He said he will work with Pacifica, Half Moon Bay and unincorporated Coastside communities with the goal of developing a document that lists “every outstanding infrastructure project, with funding mechanisms identified as available and outstanding.”
Mueller said the infrastructure document will enable the county to collaborate with state and federal partners to complete the projects. He emphasized that “collaboration will be essential if the economy continues to tighten.”
Mueller pointed to many issues he wants to address in Pacifica. He said, “Pacifica needs alternative transit, affordable housing, there are roads that need paving, and we need to actively work together on land use and conservation issues.”
Discussing priorities Mueller also returned to homelessness, housing and transportation. In each case he plans on spending time meeting with county staff, other agencies and stakeholders to understand past successes and plan for both short- and long-term solutions.
