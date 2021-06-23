Jose Manuel Salazar Camacho, a 36-year-old Mountain View resident, pleaded not guilty to two incidents of indecent exposure to minors.
Camacho was driving near Half Moon Bay High School on March 22 when he exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl from his car, police said. On May 24, prosecutors say Camacho again exposed himself to another 11-year-old girl who was on a bike in Atherton. He was arrested by Atherton police on June 14 for both warrants.
Camacho was wearing a GPS ankle monitor and is required to register yearly as a sex offender. Police said he was registering on a timely basis with the Mountain View Police Department.
Camacho is in custody on a $25,000 bail. The pretrial conference was set for June 25.
— August Howell
