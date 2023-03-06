A mountain lion has become the talk of the town after several sightings in recent days in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue. The big cat has tripped home surveillance cameras, emergency text alerts and homeowner nerves.
Local resident Steve Maller has captured the cat on at least one occasion on his Nest cameras. The latest encounter came at about 6:30 Monday morning. Maller says he was inside his home near the intersection of Poplar Street and Railroad Avenue when one of his four chickens squawked loudly from the backyard coop. He went back and looked at what the Nest camera on his front door had recorded and saw video of the cat dip under his pickup truck and walk right over his front stoop. The video had been recorded only minutes earlier.
“It’s kind of exciting except that we’re terrified for our animals,” he said later that day.
Maller says he understands mountain lion attacks on humans are exceptionally rare, but he also knows no good can come from a top-of-the-food-chain predator stalking a residential neighborhood in daylight hours. The Mallers have two dogs in addition to the chickens and he’s particularly concerned for his 12-pound Dachshund named Finn who he called “bite-sized” in relation to the cat on caught on his camera.
Maller said he is sure Department of Fish and Wildlife officials know more about the threat than he does, but he wonders whether state and local officials might be more proactive in warning the public about the cat.
“Given the fact that the cat seems to have staked out a territory, it might be possible to lure it,” he said, adding that he was not an expert on the animals. At the very least, he thinks signs should be posted warning neighbors and visitors about the potential danger.
Concern about a big cat in the area rose late last week when it showed up on cameras and was sighted on Metzger Street. And over the last month, Coastsiders have had reason for concern about predators in their midst.
On Jan. 31, a 5-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion as he and his family walked near Tunitas Creek Road. Meanwhile, area farmers say there have been other encounters with mountain lions in recent weeks. The San Mateo County Farm Bureau devoted a meeting to the topic on Saturday.
(1) comment
Can housing and protected apex predators peacefully coexist? Not for long. A hundred years ago (Aug 1922) the last grizzly bear was shot in California, but for centuries they roamed free on Pacifica & HMB beaches hunting deer per the diaries of the Spanish (that soon enslaved local Native Americans to mine limestone in the Pacifica Quarry). Fish & Wildlife says mountain lions prefer domestic pets (2015) or goats and sheep the most (2021 fig 3) but maybe goat and sheep farmers are just the most accurate shooters:
https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FileHandler.ashx?DocumentID=198919&inline
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.