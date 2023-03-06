On the hunt

Half Moon Bay resident Steve Maller caught this image on his Nest camera as a mountain lion walked across his front porch on Monday morning. Photo courtesy Steve Maller

A mountain lion has become the talk of the town after several sightings in recent days in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue. The big cat has tripped home surveillance cameras, emergency text alerts and homeowner nerves.

Local resident Steve Maller has captured the cat on at least one occasion on his Nest cameras. The latest encounter came at about 6:30 Monday morning. Maller says he was inside his home near the intersection of Poplar Street and Railroad Avenue when one of his four chickens squawked loudly from the backyard coop. He went back and looked at what the Nest camera on his front door had recorded and saw video of the cat dip under his pickup truck and walk right over his front stoop. The video had been recorded only minutes earlier.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

Dan Stegink

Can housing and protected apex predators peacefully coexist? Not for long. A hundred years ago (Aug 1922) the last grizzly bear was shot in California, but for centuries they roamed free on Pacifica & HMB beaches hunting deer per the diaries of the Spanish (that soon enslaved local Native Americans to mine limestone in the Pacifica Quarry). Fish & Wildlife says mountain lions prefer domestic pets (2015) or goats and sheep the most (2021 fig 3) but maybe goat and sheep farmers are just the most accurate shooters:

https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FileHandler.ashx?DocumentID=198919&inline

