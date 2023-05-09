The Peninsula Open Space Trust announced this week that a renovated hikers’ cabin in a secluded area of the Alpine Ranch property near La Honda is now available for overnight use. Participants in the San Mateo County Park Prescription Program, which prescribes spending time in nature to promote health and well-being, will have priority when reserving the cabin.
Free weekend access to the cabin will be available to clients of San Mateo Medical Center clinics and the Ravenswood Family Health clinic. Other members of the public can book remaining available dates, mostly weekdays, through the online service Hipcamp.
POST emphasized that the accessibility of the cabin supports efforts to make outdoor resources available to all members of the community.
“POST is committed to making access to the outdoors available to everyone equitably,” said Walter T. Moore, president of POST, in a prepared statement. Rachel Faye, POST’s public access program manager, added, “We envision this cabin as an ideal setting for families and other groups who want to experience backpacking and hiking in for the first time.”
POST purchased the 350-acre Alpine Ranch in 2012. The property lies southeast of La Honda adjacent to Sam McDonald County Park. The cabin was originally built in the early 1900s but had fallen into disrepair and lacked permits when POST acquired it.
According to Bryanna Whitney, public access project manager for POST, the design for the renovation uses durable, easy-to-clean materials and has various features that immerse visitors in nature and allow the structure to blend into the forest background. POST named the structure the Aubrey Edna Cabin to honor the mother of a POST supporter.
