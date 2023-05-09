A wilderness cabin

A wilderness cabin on Peninsula Open Space Trust land near La Honda will prioritize needs of medical center patients.

The Peninsula Open Space Trust announced this week that a renovated hikers’ cabin in a secluded area of the Alpine Ranch property near La Honda is now available for overnight use. Participants in the San Mateo County Park Prescription Program, which prescribes spending time in nature to promote health and well-being, will have priority when reserving the cabin.

Free weekend access to the cabin will be available to clients of San Mateo Medical Center clinics and the Ravenswood Family Health clinic. Other members of the public can book remaining available dates, mostly weekdays, through the online service Hipcamp.

