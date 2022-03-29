A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after colliding with a sport utility vehicle on San Bruno Mountain in unincorporated San Mateo County.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Guadalupe Canyon Parkway at Radio Road, midway between Daly City and Brisbane.
All lanes of Guadalupe Canyon Parkway were closed for several hours following the crash.
