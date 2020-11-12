  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

Updated 5:05 p.m.: Authorities say a motorcycle has gone over the cliff along Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove in Montara. The California Highway Patrol reports that the rider, a 26-year-old white male, has died in the incident.

The initial call came in at 3:17 p.m. and crews were still on the scene at 5 p.m.

Traffic is expected to be affected for at least the next hour and possibly longer as crews work to recover the body and the wreckage. At 4:30 p.m. one-way traffic control was in effect.

It is the third such incident this year.

Cal Fire tweeted that a witness reported the "motorcyclist (drove) over the edge of the cliff.

There was no immediate identification of the rider.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments