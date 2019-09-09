Getting in touch with flight

Kids and parents got a chance to get up-close and personal with a variety of airplanes at the Half Moon Bay airport for the Touch-A-Plane event on Saturday morning. The event, hosted by Coastside Mothers' Club, was inspired when organization leaders wanted to see their children get involved with the local aviation community and the group already has plans to expand the event for next year. CalFire, San Mateo County Sheriffs and San Mateo County Harbor Patrol also attended the event giving kids the chance to explore what vehicles are used in their jobs.
