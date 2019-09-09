You are the owner of this article.
Getting in touch with flight

Steven Butts steps out of a British Royal Air Force Bumblebee. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Kids and parents got a chance to get up-close and personal with a variety of airplanes at the Half Moon Bay airport for the Touch-A-Plane event on Saturday morning. The event, hosted by Coastside Mothers' Club, was inspired when organization leaders wanted to see their children get involved with the local aviation community and the group already has plans to expand the event for next year. CalFire, San Mateo County Sheriffs and San Mateo County Harbor Patrol also attended the event giving kids the chance to explore what vehicles are used in their jobs. 

Tabitha Armstrong sits inside the cockpit of a Yak 52, a Russian training plane owned by Marinus Lamprecht. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
Max Melo pretends to fly an open cockpit Air Cam plane at Saturday's event. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
Kids like Mabel Schonberg enjoy getting a chance to pull on levers and push buttons when exploring various airplane cockpits. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

