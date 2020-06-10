The 71-unit Cypress Point affordable housing project will move to its next stage after discussion by the San Mateo County Planning Commission today.
In a 4-1 vote Wednesday afternoon, the Planning Commission recommended that the Board of Supervisors direct staff to submit amendments to the Local Coastal Program to the California Coastal Commission for certification. The one “no” vote came from Commissioner Mario Santacruz, who opposed moving forward on the Moss Beach project while the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates virtual meetings. He said such meetings exclude some participation.
The approval comes after the commission had to delay its decision in January because public comment took up the entire allotted meeting time, leaving no time for deliberation among the commissioners. Also since January, applicant MidPen Housing altered some of the proposed project based on public comment.
The four major changes from the January presentation include altering the height of the buildings to make them a consistent 28 feet, creating a consistent 20-foot setback from the property lines, increasing the Coastside live-work preference to 75 percent of the units and postponing the general plan amendment to after the LCP is certified by the Coastal Commission.
Also added since the January presentation are proposed improvements to mobility in Moss Beach to mitigate traffic and make travel safer for the new and existing residents. Some commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting found this inclusion confusing, as it both referenced the ongoing Connect the Coastside mobility plan while also including new, site-specific recommendations.
“This circulation stuff threw me for a loop,” Commissioner Lisa Ketcham said. “It’s just tone deaf.”
Most of the public speakers and commissioners did not take issue with the changes since the January meeting, but instead echoed earlier concerns about the project. Those concerns included making sure the site is safe from contaminants due to its history as a military training facility.
County Community Development Director Steve Monowitz said although an environmental review will happen as part of the process required by the California Environmental Quality Act during the Coastal Development Permit stage, an investigation into the contamination on the site has already been conducted. He said that study found contaminants could be cleaned up safely.
“We believe that the future construction of the project of this location will actually be beneficial in helping remediate any prior contamination from the previous military use.” Monowitz said.
Public comment was open briefly during the meeting but only to those speaking to the changes made since January. However, commenters had more to say. Those in favor of the project praised MidPen for listening and adapting its plan based on public feedback, and stressed the immediate need for affordable housing. Some noted that was especially necessary in light of job losses and economic stressors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who oppose the project spoke about cost, transportation, parking, equity and accessibility concerns, but were limited in their comments by the parameters of public comment allowed. Many were against making a recommendation without more detail addressing their concerns.
“I urge you to take time because this is moving the project forward when there is so much still to be addressed,” Resist Density Board Member Karen DeMoor said.
Many of the commissioners agreed that a deeper look into the granular plans for the project is necessary. But they acknowledged that many of the issues they and the public wish to see addressed will be scrutinized during the coming CDP and general plan review processes.
“We’ll take care of the details in the next round,” Commission Chair Frederick Hansson said.
Next, the Board of Supervisors will take up whether to submit the LCP amendment to the Coastal Commission for certification.
My take is that the Planning Commission punted the ball over to the Coastal Commission, rather than dealing with the substantive flaws raised by residents and the four (4) critical Peer Reviews submitted by Resist Density. Perhaps they were as hamstrung by protocol as citizens were in attempting to comment. I never got an answer to my question of the Commission's counsel: could those expert analyses - as new information - be the subject of public comment? Never answered, and never allowed. Those traffic mitigations are not just tone deaf; they are nonsense on stilts AKA lies. And Mid-Pen is NOT promising to house the homeless, as they implied. There's a social issue at work here, to be sure, but the cost and damage of this development to the mid-Coast will be severe. My guess is that since the County put $5.5 million in non-recourse loans to the $2 Billion "non-profit" developer, they're going to push this forward and pass the extra costs onto the residents. You can find more information on this project and other growth that doesn't pay for itself here:
https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/category/inperspective/
