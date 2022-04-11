Many of us watch the news and wish we could help. Storm Russell did something about the horrors he sees around the globe.
Inspired by a television report on the war in Ukraine, the Moss Beach resident jumped onto a plane, flew halfway across the country and spent two weeks pitching in on a volunteer effort to raise funds for the Ukrainian people.
“They ran a story about a woman who wanted to raise money for Ukrainians. She had a candle store in Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., and decided to create a special candle,” said Russell. The woman listed the blue-and-yellow candle – the colors of the Ukrainian flag – on her company’s website. She hoped to sell 300 candles. She had 1,000 orders overnight, and 20,000 by the following day.
It was clear to Russell that she needed help.
“I said to my wife, ‘I have this crazy idea.’” Russell said. He booked a flight to Madison, Wisc., drove three hours north to Sturgeon Bay and arrived as the candle factory was closing for the day. He volunteered his services and by the next day – two days after he had heard the news report – he was polishing and packing candles to help the company fulfill its orders.
Russell, a former high school social studies teacher, doesn’t customarily act on whims, but he’s retired, and says at this stage that “I want life to have concrete meaning. I want to make a difference.” He also believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s campaign is “wrong and dangerous,” and that “the Ukrainian people are doing a brave and hard thing, at a high cost.” That was enough to send him to the assistance of Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, the Ukrainian-American owner of the Door County Candle Company.
Her small company went overnight from producing 20,000 handmade candles in a year to 55,000 in a few weeks. It’s shipped the vanilla-scented candles to all 50 states, and currently has a 12-week waiting period. The company has been overwhelmed with calls, emails, and orders; the company website entreats customers to be patient as they learn to scale up their operations.
Russell joined dozens of other volunteers,10-15 workers a shift, to make and ship the candles. Most of the help came from the region. He believes he’s the only out-of-state volunteer. He’s been housed in several different places, including a bed & breakfast that gave him three nights for free and a donated lakeside condo complete with view and jacuzzi.
“People want to be supportive,” he said. Trapani couldn’t be reached for comment, but a Facebook photo of her with Russell says, “I, and so many others, are so touched. Thank you, thank you.”
The candle company is donating all profits from the candles to Razom (“together” in Ukrainian), a nonprofit that is shipping medical and emergency supplies to Ukraine and advocating for an end to the war. The candle sales have so far raised $275,000 for the organization’s efforts.
Russell flew home on Saturday after two weeks at the factory. “I felt like every moment there was worthy time,” he said.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.