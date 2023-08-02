A San Mateo County Superior Court judge last week sentenced a Moss Beach man to 90 days in jail and three years of supervised probation for a domestic violence and assault incident that took place in April 2020.
Jose Ucan, 45, was arrested in Moss Beach three years ago after he was accused of making sexual advances on his wife, threatening her with a knife, and grabbing her hair and pulling her back into the house when she attempted to run. His wife got into a neighbor's car while another neighbor restrained Ucan, according to a report from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
