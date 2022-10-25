A Moss Beach man with mental health issues arrested for trespassing last week has been reported missing by his family after he was released from police custody.
Richard Punquieli, 25, was arrested for trespassing at 9:21 p.m. on Oct. 21 near the 1600 block of Sunshine Valley Road in Moss Beach, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City that night and released the next day.
But his mother, Alessandra White, said her son, who is diagnosed with autism, has been missing ever since. White said she and her husband were told by deputies after their son was arrested and that he would be released in the morning. After calling the next day to ask when she could pick him up, White was told the Sheriff’s Office would call her to let her know. But after she called again an hour later, she was informed he’d already been released, White said.
She and her husband drove around for several hours looking for him, searching downtown Redwood City, the train station and nearby parks. She was upset that the Sheriff’s Office released Punquieli without any medication, money or a cell phone. She said she called again and was told to file a missing person report.
White said that Punquieli has no criminal record and has been hospitalized multiple times to treat deep depression and suicidal thoughts. He was not taking his medication recently and his mental state has deteriorated, she said. He is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighs between 120 and 130 pounds with long black hair.
Lost souls often end up on the train or bus.
Please Call SamTrans/CalTrain and ask if they have any reports.
It would be helpful to have a picture of the young man.
The sheriff's department does have a mental health crisis wing in San Mateo county......'why'
Tackling the mental health Trainwreck that is happening with our youth and other members of our society is up to each and every one of us to show some compassion, intelligence and insight so everybody (floating our law enforcement and social workers divisions) and every family can stay healthy and happy. Period.
I’m hoping this ends well! A totally avoidable situation caused by the lack of concern and communication by the Sheriff’s Department. I realize that he is an adult but he should have been released into the care of obviously concerned parents. It seems like there was a record of his mental health issues…
The CARE division of the San Mateo county sheriff's department and San Mateo county health department should have been involved, yes. It is in a budding program now though. Your kind suggestions are always helpful
Richard is my son, I called CARE on Friday they did no answered the phone, On Saturday I called CARES again, and again nobody's there answered. CARES had been in my house once , when my son had a mental crisis and at that day, they had been helpful, but this time they are perhaps on vacation??? What type of crisis team doesn't work 24/7?. Perhaps they should add the information in their website that if somebody is experiencing mental crisis on Friday or Saturday's call for Jesus Help because CAREs are not way to be found.
Horrible. Sheriffs department is culpable for this young mans safety.
This is why sheriffs department needs social workers on staff to help with people with mental health issues.
