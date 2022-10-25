A Moss Beach man with mental health issues arrested for trespassing last week has been reported missing by his family after he was released from police custody.

Richard Punquieli, 25, was arrested for trespassing at 9:21 p.m. on Oct. 21 near the 1600 block of Sunshine Valley Road in Moss Beach, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City that night and released the next day.

Richard Punquieli

Richard Punquieli

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Lost souls often end up on the train or bus.

Please Call SamTrans/CalTrain and ask if they have any reports.

Egok

It would be helpful to have a picture of the young man.

The sheriff's department does have a mental health crisis wing in San Mateo county......'why'

Tackling the mental health Trainwreck that is happening with our youth and other members of our society is up to each and every one of us to show some compassion, intelligence and insight so everybody (floating our law enforcement and social workers divisions) and every family can stay healthy and happy. Period.

Alane

I’m hoping this ends well! A totally avoidable situation caused by the lack of concern and communication by the Sheriff’s Department. I realize that he is an adult but he should have been released into the care of obviously concerned parents. It seems like there was a record of his mental health issues…

Egok

The CARE division of the San Mateo county sheriff's department and San Mateo county health department should have been involved, yes. It is in a budding program now though. Your kind suggestions are always helpful

ale

Richard is my son, I called CARE on Friday they did no answered the phone, On Saturday I called CARES again, and again nobody's there answered. CARES had been in my house once , when my son had a mental crisis and at that day, they had been helpful, but this time they are perhaps on vacation??? What type of crisis team doesn't work 24/7?. Perhaps they should add the information in their website that if somebody is experiencing mental crisis on Friday or Saturday's call for Jesus Help because CAREs are not way to be found.

Why

Horrible. Sheriffs department is culpable for this young mans safety.

This is why sheriffs department needs social workers on staff to help with people with mental health issues.

