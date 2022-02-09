A San Mateo County Superior Court judge last week sentenced a Moss Beach man to probation after he was charged with sexually assaulting a minor nearly two years ago.
Rosendo Hernandez Arroyo, arrested in 2020 as a 20-year-old, pleaded no contest to felony child molestation and admitted other felony assault allegations in November 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. On Feb. 1, Judge Susan Greenburg sentenced Hernandez Arroyo to three years supervised probation after he waived his credit for 509 days served.
The judge said Hernandez Arroyo must complete a sex offender treatment program, stay away from places where minors congregate, abstain from drugs and alcohol, pay $400 in fines, including an additional $700 to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, and abide by a curfew, according to the DA. Prosecutors had asked for three years in prison. Hernandez Arroyo was in custody on $1 million bail.
