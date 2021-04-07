The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Rosendo Hernandez Arroyo, a 20-year-old Moss Beach resident, for allegedly raping a child from Pescadero in October.
Deputies arrested Hernandez Arroyo on March 23 at his home on suspicion of rape by force or fear and forcible lewd acts with a child under 14, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office reads. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in custody on a $1 million bail.
— August Howell
