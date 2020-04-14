On Monday, San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said his best guess is that 2 to 3 percent of local residents are either infected with or have recovered from novel coronavirus and acknowledged that his guess doesn’t match the official numbers given by the county Health Department.
If correct, that would mean 15,000 to 25,000 San Mateo County residents are either grappling with the effects of the virus, don't know they have it or perhaps have developed some immunity. Officially, the county Health Department knew of 721 positive tests and 21 deaths as of Monday night.
“My best guess on the number of people who are capable of transmitting the virus now is just under 1 percent, or approximately 5,000 to 7,000 people,” he wrote in a statement posted on the Health Department’s website.
The statement was extraordinary and comes as public officials are beginning to talk about scaling back shelter-in-place orders and getting the nation back on its feet. While health officials across the country lean on data and attempt to create an air of authority, Morrow said the data told an incomplete story and that the days ahead would require a leap of faith.
“… The data can either lead you to an approximation of the truth, or data can mislead you and cause you to make incorrect conclusions and therefore, take wrong actions,” he wrote. “The data we have is, simply, very limited.”
He said the granular level data is misleading in this instance. Even the numbers of infections and hospitalizations the department is listing on its website could lead to improper conclusions, he said.
“For the data that is put up on our website, except for the hospital data, which is mostly accurate, I tend to look at it skeptically, specifically the cases and the deaths, not because those aren’t accurate from what we know, but because they don’t reflect what’s actually going on very well,” he wrote.
He said it was important to know the virus remains “wildly transmissible especially within households or congregate settings.”
He said he was hesitant to give his estimation of infections for fear that residents would think their chance of getting the disease when only 2 or 3 percent are infected was low enough to allow them to take risks.
Morrow also spoke of the “trade offs” in the days to come. He said officials had to balance a slow and methodical return to something like normal, that would allow “herd immunity” from people who had antibodies to the disease, while minimizing new infections, a strain on hospital capacity and ultimately the deaths of more people.
“There is no playbook for the decisions we face or the balance we should attempt to maintain between these competing interests,” he wrote. He said “some very smart people” have attempted to rationalize such decisions, but “most of these decisions have very limited underlying supporting data.”
He said there was a long way to go before herd immunity tempered effects of coronavirus. That is the difference between the 2 to 3 percent he thinks have been infected and the 70 to 80 percent necessary for wider immunity.
Monday’s statement was the sixth since Feb. 27. On that day, more than two weeks before the local order to shelter-in-place, he warned, “Our lives may be significantly disrupted by the measures needed to respond to a global pandemic.”
Here is the URL to Dr. Morrow's comments: https://www.smchealth.org/post/health-officer-statements-and-orders
The public can generate their own data using the website CovidNearYou. https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/covid-near-you-crowdsourcing-the-covid-19-pandemic-in-real-time/
I read the press release. It’s interesting. Citizens following COVID-19 news understand that available data is not accurate for a number of reasons including limited testing. Preventing the public from access to pandemic data is misguided. The data should be provided by zip code. Sacramento County and San Diego County are providing data by zip code.
