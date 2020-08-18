Updated 10 p.m.: Orders for evacuation spread through Loma Mar and areas just east of Pescadero on Tuesday night as lightning-induced wildfires grew and sent smoke across Silicon Valley.
The five fires considered part of of a complex of fires not far from the San Mateo-Santa Cruz county border grew greatly on Tuesday. Overnight, CalFire said they now covered 7,800 acres — up from 1,000 acres a few hours earlier in the day on Tuesday.
Evacuations were ordered for Loma Mar, Dearborn Park, Pescadero Creek County Park and the Butano State Park area, including Barranca Knolls.
San Mateo County announced it was opening a shelter at Pescadero High School to accommodate people who have been ordered to evacuate encroaching fires on the South Coast.
Puente Executive Director Rita Mancera said Puente, San Mateo County, the American Red Cross and the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District will work together to open the emergency shelter at Pescadero High School, and will work under instructions of the county. Mancera said Puente staff will be onsite staffing the shelter and helping with translation and interpretation for Spanish-speaking residents. She said the team will also be ready to order and bring in food if needed.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mancera said the high school site will utilize outdoor space. Puente is working on determining the need for emergency outdoor shelter like tents, canopies and lights, and they may have to issue a call to the community for supplies.
“It's going to be very different than the other times we’ve supported shelter,” Mancera said.
Mancera said Puente is getting information out to residents in both Spanish and English via social media. She said her staff is responding to phone calls about what to pack, and also advising families not to panic.
Jeff and Kate Haas, who own the Loma Mar store, said they are preparing to evacuate both the store and their home and farm.
“If the wind picks up, or if it gets worse, we may have to decide whether to stay put or head out,” Haas said.
Rob Skinner, who is a member of Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council and lives in Butano Canyon, said this is a situation unlike any he’s seen, with billows of smoke obvious from Highway 1 inland.
“Nothing this serious has happened in over a century,” Skinner said. “It’s been a long time.”
Skinner is worried about neighbors’ animals. He is helping evacuate his son from Loma Mar and has found temporary homes for his goats, but hopes anyone nearby with a fenced pasture will help out. He said at each house he passed on his way to Loma Mar, he saw neighbors packing what they could in their cars and trucks.
“Everyone is panicked right now,” Skinner said.
Getting out information in Loma Mar hasn’t been easy. The area has little cell coverage, and recent power outages means many residents have been cut off since the weekend. Haas said many residents are getting their info via word of mouth.
“The communication hasn’t been ideal,” Haas said. “Especially since Loma Mar lost power Friday, and we just got it back yesterday. We’re in an area where, if the power goes out, we have no communication whatsoever. We feel a bit vulnerable.”
Haas said he’s seen lots of helicopter activity, and hopes the slow-burning redwoods will give emergency responders more time to put out the fire. Kate said she’s worried not all her neighbors are getting what could be lifesaving messages.
“The time for prayers is now,” Haas said. “We believe in this magnificent little hamlet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.