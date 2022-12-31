UPDATED 10:10 a.m.: Travel throughout the Coastside was treacherous on Saturday morning as bands of heavy rain flooded thoroughfares and toppled trees.
Emergency crews were scrambling across San Mateo County amid widespread localized flooding as the last day of 2022 dawned. Highway 92 was closed in the early morning hours; as of 10 a.m. Caltrans was reporting westbound lanes were still closed with no estimate of reopening, but that traffic was slow but moving eastbound between Half Moon Bay and the lower lakes.
At 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, CalFire posted photos on Twitter of flooding near Ox Mountain Landfill. The state fire agency said it was repositioning assets from Santa Cruz County north into San Mateo County because of the higher volume of calls here.
The situation was complicated when a tree fell over the northbound lane of Highway 1 in Montara shortly after daybreak. CalFire reported that obstruction was almost cleared by 8:45 a.m. By 9:30 a.m., the county reported that Highway 84 and Old La Honda Road were also closed due to downed trees in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
In addition, Pilarcitos Creek in Half Moon Bay was entering into minor flood stages, though there were no immediate reports of damage as a result.
Further north, Pacifica Police reported that northbound lanes of Highway 35 at Sharp Park Road were closed due to flooding.
Heavy rain pummeled parts of the Bay Area, including the Coastside. Saturday morning's rains were part of a wave of wet weather that was due to continue at least into the afternoon on Saturday. Forecasters are calling for a break in the rain on Sunday before more wet weather next week.
The National Weather Service had issued a Flood Warning, meaning flooding was occuring in parts of the region. It expires at 11 a.m., however a Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. tonight, meaning residents should be aware that flooding is possible as showers continue. A wind advisory was due to expire at 10 a.m. today.
