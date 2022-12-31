Wet morning

Emergency crews responded to Highway 92 this morning due to localized flooding. Photo courtesy CalFire

UPDATED 10:10 a.m.: Travel throughout the Coastside was treacherous on Saturday morning as bands of heavy rain flooded thoroughfares and toppled trees.

Emergency crews were scrambling across San Mateo County amid widespread localized flooding as the last day of 2022 dawned. Highway 92 was closed in the early morning hours; as of 10 a.m. Caltrans was reporting westbound lanes were still closed with no estimate of reopening, but that traffic was slow but moving eastbound between Half Moon Bay and the lower lakes.

