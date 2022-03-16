Every household in the country is now eligible for a second set of four free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. If you have already ordered your first set, now you can order a second. If you have not ordered one for your household, you can now order two sets.
Rapid antigen at-home tests give results within 30 minutes, with no lab drop-off required. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests taking a test if you begin having COVID-19 symptoms including fever, sore throat, runny nose or loss of taste or smell. You should be tested at least five days after you come into close contract with someone with COVID-19, or if you plan to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease, or may not be up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
If you test positive with an at-home test, follow the latest CDC guidance for isolation and seek care if you have a weakened immune system or other preexisting health condition.
To order your tests or for more information, visit covidtests.gov. If you need assistance placing an order, call (800) 232-0233.
Orders will ship for free through the U.S. Postal Service as tests are received from manufacturers.
