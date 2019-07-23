A Tuesday discussion to amend an agreement between San Mateo County and proponents of Big Wave, the long-planned mixed-use proposal that would combine commercial space with housing for developmentally disabled people, left some fans of the plan frustrated by continued delay.
The Board of Supervisors voted to amend the existing agreement, but no resolution has been reached on the newest setback for Big Wave: Construction cannot begin until utility services are in place.
Big Wave co-founder Jeff Peck said he received notice on July 1 that the final map of the project and the construction permits could not be issued until the Planning Department sees evidence that utilities are in place.
The project has been in the talking stages for 18 years. Peck said Big Wave’s understanding was that the utilities would be installed congruently with the construction of the wellness center.
“We need you to understand: Please direct your staff to immediately record the final map and expedite the construction permit of the wellness center,” Peck told the board.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to approve an amendment to the Big Wave agreement that modifies the three-building wellness center to two buildings, and changes bike requirements and pedestrian trail crossing requirements. It also extends the deadline for completion and removes certain out-of-date environmental standards.
But San Mateo County Planning and Building Department Director Steve Monowitz also said he will continue to look for ways to move the project forward.
“I there is room to address their concerns in creative ways,” Monowitz said. “In our view, it would require a subsequent hearing and change to the development agreement.”
This has all the hallmarks of Lennie Roberts and her "influence" in the Planning Department. Shame that she does not want to see housing on the Coastside for those with developmental disabilities. It should be a no brainer.
Dead wrong about Lennie Robert's on this one, August. Her 'influence' kept a 6 lane highway from coming down the coast. Chill, August.
Dead wrong about this one Egok, and changing the subject will help no one. Lennie's influence is well-regarded in the Supervisor's chamber. GSD and MWSD will drag their feet on this. They are completely unprincipled and will not go out of their way to make this easy.
So Lennie made the rule that construction cannot begin until utilities are in place? Gee, that's news. Good work, Lennie!
