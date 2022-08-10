In 1994, 17-year-old Isidro Contreras and his girlfriend stopped to ogle the pastry cases at Moonside Bakery and Cafe as they strolled down Main Street. The owner of the bakery noticed Contreras outside and asked if he wanted a job. He agreed, and soon was washing dishes for Thomas Grauke, owner and pastry chef of the then-6-month-old Moonside Bakery and Cafe.
Contreras, who had just moved to the Coastside from Mexico, went from washing dishes to prepping Danish pastries to decorating cakes. And now, nearly 28 years since he first started working for the Graukes, he will take over as the new owner of the Half Moon Bay mainstay.
“It didn’t take long for Thomas to realize that (Isidro) had really good hands,” said Barbara Grauke, co-owner and Thomas’ wife.
Thomas, a certified master pastry chef — an elite title that took ten years of education and an apprenticeship to acquire — started training Contreras in baking techniques. “I learned from the best,” said Contreras.
Other employees came and went, but Contreras stuck around. When the bakery needed a new chef, Barbara asked him to step in. “Turns out, he’s a really good cook,” said Barbara. He developed the cafe’s breakfast and lunch menu that locals know and love.
“You cannot teach a basketball player height — height you have to have. And he has that natural ability to cook,” said Thomas Grauke. “He really has a feel for the material, for the environment, for the heat, for everything. That you cannot teach.”
The Graukes’ was not the only Half Moon Bay establishment benefiting from Contreras’ work. In 1998, Contreras took on a second job at It’s Italia Pizzeria in Half Moon Bay. Slinging pizzas in the morning and working the cafe’s kitchen during the day, Contreras learned the ins and outs of the restaurant industry and cooking and baking techniques. He became a head chef at It’s Italia and still works there today.
The Graukes opened Moonside Bakery and Cafe when they saw a posting for newly renovated cafe real estate in the sleepy, rural town that was Half Moon Bay. They moved their two young sons and preheated the ovens.
The bakery quickly became a favorite of tourists and locals alike. Serving specialty cakes, European-style pastries, freshly baked bread and wood-fired pizzas, their La Piazza storefront sends out alluring smells and buzzes with diners six days a week.
Four years ago, the couple began considering moving on from their demanding role as cafe owners.
When Thomas Grauke told Contreras that he was thinking of selling the bakery and cafe, Contreras started crying. “If you sell it to someone else, I’m not going to work for the new owner. I work here because of you,” he remembered saying.
The Graukes did not want Contreras to work for someone else. They wanted him to work for himself.
He knew the recipes, customers and employees just as intimately as the Graukes did. “He was just the natural choice,” said Thomas Grauke.
“The community has been so loyal to us and it’s the only way we feel comfortable being loyal back to them,” his wife said. “We’re not going to just turn it over to somebody who doesn’t know anything about what we’re doing.”
By the end of the summer, less than 30 years after immigrating to this country, Contreras will be a Coastside home and business owner.
As new owner, Contreras hopes to incorporate more seasonal items and involve more produce from local farms.
“I like my customers to say, ‘Oh, wow, something different today!’” he said. He also hopes to amp up the cafe’s social media presence.
But the beautiful pastries that stopped Contreras on that fateful day three decades ago — the tarts entirely from scratch, cookies, cakes, macaroons — and the customer-favorite meals and coffee will remain the same, the new owner assures.
“We’re pretty old school. The cheese danish that somebody bought today is really like the cheese danish that somebody bought in 1994. And it’s not a bad thing, because it’s a really good cheese danish. But he always has ideas. He always has a little something that you might want to tweak it with,” said Barbara. “He has some fresh energy.”
The Graukes will still own and manage the bread-baking branch of the bakery that sells at New Leaf Market, Sam’s Chowder House and Moonside Bakery and Cafe. It will be rebranded as Coastside Baking Co.
“I feel like, for me, this is the last step, this is my dream,” said Contreras. “This is like a dream come true.”
