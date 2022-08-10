Isidro Contreras

Isidro Contreras is taking over Moonside Bakery on Main Street in Half Moon Bay. He’s been well trained for the position.

In 1994, 17-year-old Isidro Contreras and his girlfriend stopped to ogle the pastry cases at Moonside Bakery and Cafe as they strolled down Main Street. The owner of the bakery noticed Contreras outside and asked if he wanted a job. He agreed, and soon was washing dishes for Thomas Grauke, owner and pastry chef of the then-6-month-old Moonside Bakery and Cafe. 

Contreras, who had just moved to the Coastside from Mexico, went from washing dishes to prepping Danish pastries to decorating cakes. And now, nearly 28 years since he first started working for the Graukes, he will take over as the new owner of the Half Moon Bay mainstay. 

