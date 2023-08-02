A wall plaque, a ribbon and a lifetime of boasting rights was recently bestowed upon Montara resident Claudia Deffenbaugh and her horse, Celtico III, as they were inducted into the Century Club in The Dressage Foundation. The honor recognizes the duo's long experience on the trails as a national group for senior riders.
Dressage is an exhibition and competition style of horseback riding and one of the three equestrian events in the Olympics.
While the honor comes with a wall plaque and ribbon, the most important part for Deffenbaugh was the chance to ride with her daughter.
“It means a lot to me because I’ve been thinking about it for three or four years and what means even more to me is riding it with my daughter,” she said. “She hasn't been riding for a number of years because she's been working and living in San Jose and has two kids. And I didn't ride for a part of the time either when I had two kids and no time and was working full time. It just means a lot to me to ride with her.”
In order to be inducted, the total age of the rider and the horse must be over 100 years — Deffenbaugh is 76 and Celtico III is 24 — and they perform in front of The Dressage Foundation judges.
“I rode a pas de deux, which is a musical ride with two people, and the other person who rode with me was my daughter,” Deffenbaugh said. “She’s 45 and she rode on my other horse … The music that we used was from a freestyle I had done on Celtico. The trot work was ‘Paint it Black,’ by The Rolling Stones, and the blockwork was ‘Tears in Heaven’ and ‘Lay Down Sally,’ by Eric Clapton.”
The Century Club has been around since 1996 “to encourage older dressage riders to remain active in the sport,” according to The Dressage Foundation’s website. It now has over 672 members, six of whom were chosen from California in 2023.
“The idea was that senior horses and senior riders have a place within the dressage community and they deserve to be recognized,” said Sara Weiss, of the Dressage Foundation. ▪
At the event, Deffenbaugh’s friends and fellow horseback riders showed up to support her.
“So many people showed up to see the ride, friends that I rode with when I was a kid showed up — that’s over 50, 60 years (ago),” Deffenbaugh said.
Weiss attested to this, explaining how most clubs or farms organize the event as a celebration for the senior rider.
“One of the unspoken heroes of the Century Club are the show managers or the farms where these horses and riders do their Century Club ride. They often put together a little program that includes something celebratory, sometimes they add champagne and cake and carrots for the horse,” Weiss said.
Deffenbaugh has been riding along the coast since she was 7 years old, as she grew up in San Francisco and Daly City.
“I just really wanted to do it,” she said. “I must have fallen in love immediately.”
Celtico III has been with her for the past 12 years of her riding. While the average lifespan of a horse is 19 to 24 years, Deffenbaugh has high hopes for him. “He’s in great shape,” she said. “I think he’ll last a long time.”
They ride about four times a week, either along a trail in Montara, through lessons or a clinic.
“It means a lot to me because my horse has, through trials and tribulations, made it all the way here and is still capable of doing that,” Deffenbaugh said. “I mean, he’s had colic a number of times and everything else, but now he’s in great shape and can go on and it means a lot to me to do it with him.”
Weiss added, “In a world of this constant obsession with youth, it's really great to celebrate an older group that maybe sometimes gets forgotten.”
