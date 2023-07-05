Montara Mountain

Some on the Midcoast are angry with emergency management officials for the way they went about maintaining a trail necessary to reach critical equipment.

For a little over a week in early June, the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management, Cal Fire, PG&E, California State Parks, and the National Park worked on Montara Mountain’s North Peak Access Road to restore vehicle access to emergency communication infrastructure at the summit. 

But some Coastside residents think the work went overboard and degraded the overall quality of the trails. Last week the Midcoast Community Council discussed those concerns. MCC board member Scott Bollinger biked the mountain on June 24 to document the aftermath of the project. Chair Gregg Dieguez said he’d received more emails about the trail work than he knew what to do with. 

finger34

If this road was necessary for public safety, why was it not periodically maintained as necessary according to standards. Look at many public construction projects that are deemed emergency when periodic maintenance could’ve prevented it.

