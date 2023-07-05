For a little over a week in early June, the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management, Cal Fire, PG&E, California State Parks, and the National Park worked on Montara Mountain’s North Peak Access Road to restore vehicle access to emergency communication infrastructure at the summit.
But some Coastside residents think the work went overboard and degraded the overall quality of the trails. Last week the Midcoast Community Council discussed those concerns. MCC board member Scott Bollinger biked the mountain on June 24 to document the aftermath of the project. Chair Gregg Dieguez said he’d received more emails about the trail work than he knew what to do with.
“There’s almost a report being written by the community on their observation,” he said. “There’s a massive commentary citing problems.”
The work, which involved removing trees, trailside vegetation, and widening and grading portions of the route, was deemed an emergency by the county because the road had deteriorated so much that most vehicles couldn’t safely access the summit, which hosts backup generators and an emergency radio relay. Coastside CERT relies on the equipment in an emergency. Authorities were worried that if the generators didn't have enough fuel during a power outage, the Midcoast wouldn’t have access to emergency communications.
The route starts at McNee Ranch State Park near Highway 1 and traverses 4.6 miles to the summit. According to a report from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management, the road had degraded so much that the summit was only accessible for small four-wheel drive utility vehicles, and any blockage of the road would require a request to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services for the National Guard helicopter to deliver personnel and material to the summit during an emergency.
There are other ways to access the summit, both owned by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. A 7.6-mile road from San Bruno was scheduled for repairs this year, but the utility commission closed that route in March to all permitted access due to storm damage and has no timeline for reopening. Perimeter Road, which starts at the ridgeline above El Granada, is unpaved and not used by the county for summit access due a contract with SFPUC. The commission’s watershed roads are not accessible year-round, according to Rick Reed, a public information officer with the Department of Emergency Management.
Other Midcoasters think the agencies could have maintained the road more regularly in shorter stretches instead of one big haul. The work might have harmed rare plants or special-status species.
“I’m very tired of seeing it abused over and over,” said MMC board member Kimberly Williams.
Carl May, a longtime local hiker who said he’d been hiking on the mountain since 1985, said Montara Mountain is one of the most pristine natural areas on the Coastside. He said the Department of Emergency Management’s justification was misleading, as the road erosion wasn't any worse from last winter’s storms.
“This grading effort, since 1985, is the largest amount of damage that’s been done on the mountain,” May said.
Chris Rogers, a professional botanist who owns his own environmental consulting firm based in El Granada, said it did not appear the county took into account biological monitoring or natural resources in the area, something the MCC has requested the county do in the past.
“It’s saddening. It’s frustrating,” he said. “It makes me angry that the community puts efforts into protecting this extremely valuable natural asset in our backyard and the county can’t be bothered to pay attention to it.”
County staff says the trail widening will also allow Type 3 fire engine access to the peak. The scope of future maintenance will be determined by the landowners including American Tower Corporation, State Parks, the North Coast County Water District and the National Parks Service. The MCC intends to form a working group and ask the county to confirm the scope of work and if any additional restoration can be done.
“This is a place that matters to our community locally for all kinds of reasons,” Williams said. “People walk, hike, run and bike. It’s a place like no other. I think we need to look at how we can better protect it long term.”
(1) comment
If this road was necessary for public safety, why was it not periodically maintained as necessary according to standards. Look at many public construction projects that are deemed emergency when periodic maintenance could’ve prevented it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.