The Montara Water and Sanitary District raised its compensation for members of its board of directors last week. The pay bump is the first raise for its leadership in more than two decades. 

On Thursday, the board unanimously agreed to increase the daily amount paid to directors for attending board and committee meetings to $150 per day, with a maximum of 10 days per month. Last week’s discussion was the board’s second public hearing on the proposed raise. The board had previously brought up the raise at its October and November meetings. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

