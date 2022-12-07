The Montara Water and Sanitary District raised its compensation for members of its board of directors last week. The pay bump is the first raise for its leadership in more than two decades.
On Thursday, the board unanimously agreed to increase the daily amount paid to directors for attending board and committee meetings to $150 per day, with a maximum of 10 days per month. Last week’s discussion was the board’s second public hearing on the proposed raise. The board had previously brought up the raise at its October and November meetings.
Since 1997, directors have received $75 for each attended meeting.
Though the water district didn’t provide a comparison, staff says the compensation is the lowest among Coastside government agencies. The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside in November voted to increase its board pay from $100 to $190 per day. Some directors said they thought the increase could be an incentive to attract potential future board members.
“For anyone who might have to skip an evening's worth of work to help out on this board, I’d like to do something to make that more attractive,” MWSD President Scott Boyd said.
The board was presented with two options to increase its pay. It could use the district’s health and safety code to increase compensation up to $100 per day and not to exceed six days per month. The board decided to use the other options under its water code to exceed that amount, though it's lower than the maximum $168.75 allowed by law, which represents the annual bump of 5 percent per year since the last adjustment in 1997.
Director Katherine Slater-Carter suggested staff come back to the board and amend its policy annually to keep up with economic inflation.
