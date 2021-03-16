More Half Moon Bay businesses will get financial help after the city contributed additional funds to San Mateo County’s grant program for restaurants, breweries and wineries.
In February, the county announced a program that aimed to provide up to $10,000 grants to individual businesses suffering from the pandemic. Based on the county’s allocation to its member cities, three Half Moon Bay businesses were expected to receive the grant.
There were at least 20 businesses vying for the three $10,000 grants.
“Twenty businesses fighting for $30,000 doesn’t go a long way,” said Matthew Chidester, deputy city manager at the March 2 City Council meeting.
With that in mind, the City Council decided to contribute matching funds that now increases the number of grants earmarked for Half Moon Bay businesses from three to 10. This came after an initial proposal by city staff that the city pledge $40,000. Council members countered that it budget $70,000 to ensure more businesses could participate.
The council unanimously approved a $70,000 contribution from the city manager’s budget, bringing the total number of grants to $100,000 for 10 Half Moon Bay businesses.
The grant will be administered through the county. Recipients will be selected based on a lottery.
More information is available at www.smcstrong.org/restaurantrelief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.