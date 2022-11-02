Election

Election workers pair up to determine the voter intent for a ballot that for some reason, such as an over or under vote, needs review.

 Peter Tokofsky / Review

In San Mateo County and across California, “Election Day” is becoming an antiquated term. Opportunities to vote in the Nov. 8 general election began 29 days in advance of Tuesday’s election deadline.

Long before that, county employees worked to prepare 190 different ballots, each in four languages, and ready the equipment and logistics necessary to ensure a safe and accurate vote count.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories