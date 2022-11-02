In San Mateo County and across California, “Election Day” is becoming an antiquated term. Opportunities to vote in the Nov. 8 general election began 29 days in advance of Tuesday’s election deadline.
Long before that, county employees worked to prepare 190 different ballots, each in four languages, and ready the equipment and logistics necessary to ensure a safe and accurate vote count.
In addition to mailing ballots to every registered voter in October, the county opened three vote centers on Oct. 11. Another six centers began welcoming voters last week and on Saturday another 36 will bring the total to 45 locations.
Registered voters can walk into any of the vote centers and receive the proper ballot with all of the local races taking place in the area of their address. The full-service centers can also provide replacement ballots or allow anyone to vote who is worried that their mail-in ballot will not be received before the deadline. Only the first ballot received from a voter will be tallied.
Jim Irizarry, assistant assessor and county clerk-recorder, emphasized the importance of technology and databases that ensure that only permissible ballots from registered voters are counted.
There are also 42 boxes throughout the county where voters can drop off their ballots 24/7 and another 13 at indoor locations.
Irizarry refers to the box outside of his office as “the tank” because the modest receptacles have numerous features making them tamperproof and nearly indestructible.
Drop boxes can be found at New Leaf Community Market, the library and City Hall in Half Moon Bay. In Pacifica, voters can drop ballots in Council chambers as well as at the Pacifica Community Center.
Irizarry estimates that more than 90 percent of voters will submit ballots by mail. Those ballots must be postmarked by midnight on Nov. 8 and received by Nov. 15.
As of last weekend the county elections office had received and begun processing ballots from about 14 percent of registered voters. County employees begin processing these ballots immediately.
Dozens of county employees participate in the multi-step process of receiving and counting each ballot. Unsigned envelopes for mail-in ballots pose one of the biggest issues. “We try to contact the voter by every means possible and assist them to come back and correct the ballot,” Irizarry said.
For envelopes with signatures, the staff and scanning equipment check 24 points to match the handwriting on the envelope with the original voter registration form. If a signature fails the matching check, the county can still contact the voter to determine if they submitted a ballot.
Highly sensitive counting machines respond to any mark on the ballot and sometimes reject ballots because a voter marked too many or too few candidates for an office. Pairs of election office staff work together to adjudicate these ballots and attempt to determine voter intent. If the two do not agree the ballot is sent to supervisors for consideration.
Although San Mateo County has not experienced election denial and threats to election workers in ways that have been reported in other parts of the country, the county has received threats and some instances of harassment.
Thomas Day, an elections specialist supervisor, and Irizarry emphasize that they want the election to be as transparent and participatory as possible. Members of the public can observe the processing and counting of ballots. Day said he is happy to answer any questions observers have about the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.