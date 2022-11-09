A Modesto man charged with abusing his girlfriend in La Honda pleaded not guilty to all charges in San Mateo County Superior Court on Thursday. 

On Oct. 28, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies say a cyclist reported a man later identified as Jason Hewitt, 34, yelling hysterically and pounding on the chest of his girlfriend, who was unconscious on the ground. They were found on Alpine Road near Mindego Trail, and both reportedly had blood on them. 

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories