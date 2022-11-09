A Modesto man charged with abusing his girlfriend in La Honda pleaded not guilty to all charges in San Mateo County Superior Court on Thursday.
On Oct. 28, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies say a cyclist reported a man later identified as Jason Hewitt, 34, yelling hysterically and pounding on the chest of his girlfriend, who was unconscious on the ground. They were found on Alpine Road near Mindego Trail, and both reportedly had blood on them.
On Thursday, Hewitt pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including spousal abuse, domestic violence, assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and violating a restraining order. Hewitt said his girlfriend had overdosed on Xanax and fentanyl and injured herself when she passed out. The woman was flown to a hospital via a helicopter, where doctors determined her injuries were from blunt force trauma, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors say Hewitt had a prior Santa Clara County court order to not harass his girlfriend after breaking her nose. The case was continued to Nov. 16. Hewitt remains in custody on $75,000 bail.
